Here’s what’s inside July’s Toronto Life Wine Club box

In this month’s delivery: a summery trio from Niagara-on-the-Lake’s new Queenston Mile Winery and winemaker Rob Power. Uncork a mineral-packed white blend, supple textured rosé and berry-forward pinot noir. Orders must be placed by July 24.

Queenston Mile White 2017

Why we’re into this wine: When we talk about crisp cool-climate whites, this is what we’re on about: a crisp zippy quaffer that sparkles in the sunshine. This is a blend of five grapes dominated by chardonnay, along with sauvignon blanc and pinot gris, and smaller amounts of viognier and semillon. Fermented in stainless steel and oak, this wine has a lovely texture to go with its fresh fruit appeal. A versatile and crowd-pleasing white. Call your friends.

What it tastes like: Fresh citrus, apple and pear on the nose, replicated exactly on the palate. Pretty, but also steely and structured. That texture comes though, driven mostly by the chardonnay. Lots of tree fruit and a whiff of buttered popcorn.

How to drink it: An ideal summer sipper that’s racy and formidable enough for salty snacks and soft cheeses. Try a cheese omelette or—seriously—popcorn.

Queenston Mile Pinot Noir Rosé 2017

Why we’re into this wine: You may have guessed that we love texture in wines. It’s an oft-overlooked characteristic that often means the difference between a wine that’s merely good and one that’s really good. This rosé has that texture—and even a little bite that gives it extra heft and personality. This is a rosé that deserves more attention than your usual poolside pink.

What it tastes like: This is a wild berry meadow: lots of sour cherry, strawberry and some juicy pomegranate. It fruity and savoury, with a little bit of tannic edge that contributes to the texture. It’s a nice sipper, but try it with food to really enjoy the interplay.

How to drink it: Go for soft cheese, beef carpaccio, beef tenderloin, duck breast, chicken piccata or grilled wild salmon.

Queenston Mile Pinot Noir 2017

Why we’re into this wine: This is a young wine but it already has that silky pinot quality that comes with a little bottle age. Give this another six months or so, and it’ll become voluptuous. As it is, it’s drinking beautifully and is remarkably harmonized. The oak is restrained—it’s all French, and 40 per cent new—which lets the fruit strut its stuff. You might want to see about getting another bottle.

What it tastes like: Brimming with red and black berry fruit, soft leather and a touch of damp earth. Quite approachable now, though still very youthful. A lovely fruit and spice finish that lingers.

How to drink it: We’ll sip pinot like this from a big beautiful glass, spending as much time sniffing as drinking. Take it slow and enjoy the evolution as the fresh fruit gives way to soft oak spice and leather-and-earth notes. The classic pairing with duck breast would be a smart move.