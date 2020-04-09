Five wholesale food distributors that are now open to the public

As restaurants shutter or slow down their operations in response to Covid-19, wholesalers that normally supply them are also losing business—which has led some to shift their operations to retail. It’s a win-win for wholesalers and local food producers, many of whom have also taken a hit from the pandemic. From fruits and veggies to meat and seafood, here are five restaurant wholesalers that now offer their products directly to you, the consumers.

Restaurants including Richmond Station and Constantine get their ingredients from this supplier, which works with about 100 Ontario farms. They’ve just launched a selection of curated market boxes, the contents of which will change weekly, along with a bevy of à la carte add-ons. You can get a breakfast box with cheddar from Bright Dairy and eggs from Homestead Farms, or a protein box with sausage and cured ham from Seed to Sausage. There’s a 4 p.m. order deadline for next-day contact-free pickup at their Keele and Lawrence location. 100km-foods-market.myshopify.com

If your supermarket’s seafood section is looking sparse these days, you can snag a home delivery from this wholesaler. Oysters, wild cod, lobster and sushi-grade filets are among the products on the roster. Availability changes daily, so you have to request a price list on their website, and there’s a $50 minimum spend for delivery. However, the delivery fee is waived if you spend $150 or more, so stock up if you have the freezer room. dailyseafood.ca

Wagyu ribeye, filet mignon and acorn-fed Iberian ham are among the proteins this meat supplier is now offering to the public. Fresh pasta—including wild boar bucatini from Figo and lasagna from Buca—rounds out the selection. While their main pickup location is in Oakville, they’ve partnered with a few Toronto restaurants, including those just mentioned, for Toronto-area pickups. Orders can be placed through a form on their website. public.woodwardmeats.com

This Kensington Market mainstay normally supplies restaurants like Byblos and the Drake Hotel, but they’re now offering a home delivery service for fresh produce. Their product list covers all the bases—from apples and oranges to greens and herbs—but you can also get other staples, including eggs and butter. There’s currently a wait list, but they’re launching a new e-commerce site on April 10 that should free up some bandwidth. misterproduce.com

You can get meat by the box from this wholesaler, which normally supplies Oliver and Bonacini restaurants, among others. It’s a useful find if you’re feeding a crowd or have a lot of freezer room—a box of 12 AAA tenderloin steaks goes for $90, and 24 bacon-wrapped pork medallions are $74. Frozen lasagna, bolognese sauce and tourtière are also on the menu. There’s a $300 minimum purchase for delivery, but no price limit for pickup at their Mississauga location. leavoyrowe.ca