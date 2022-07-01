Everything there is to eat, drink and do at Union Station’s fully licensed outdoor food hall

Everything there is to eat, drink and do at Union Station’s fully licensed outdoor food hall

More Summer Fun

After a two-year hiatus, Union Summer is back up and running, seven days a week, from now until August 28. The fully licensed patio pop-up on Front Street offers four food vendors, a bar, plenty of covered seating and free daily programming including movies, sports games and live performances. We stopped by on opening day to check it out.

Popular Toronto taqueria Gus Tacos serves a menu of tacos and quesadillas as well as chips and guac and sweet Mexican treats like churros and Jarritos soda. For their mains, customers can choose from fillings including carne asada (beef), pollo (chicken), carnitas (braised pork), pescado empanizado (battered fish) and champiñones (mushrooms).

Tacos are $6 each or three for $15. Pictured here, from left to right, we have carnitas, pollo and and carne asada. An order of house guac and chips goes for $10.

Naansense by Butter Chicken Roti is turning out fun takes on their popular dishes in naan- and phulka-roll forms. (For traditionalists, there’s also a rice option.) Customers pick their sauce (butter, tikka or vindaloo), protein (chicken, meatball, paneer, soya chaap) and form (naan roll, phulka roll or rice bowl). Also on the menu: refreshing mango lassis.

Pictured here is the butter chicken rice bowl ($10), a mango lassi ($5) and some sweet gulab jamun ($4).

Souvla, from the people behind Ossington’s Mamakas, brings modern Greek flavours to Front Street. Here, customers can build their own pita or salad with grilled proteins (chicken, kebab, halloumi). Pair it with a side of fries (loaded or not) and desserts, including loukoumades and soft serve gilded with baklava syrup and nuts.

Here we have the grilled chicken pita with tzatziki, tomato and onion ($10), a side of feta fries ($7) and a side salad ($8.50).

Union Station favourite Mikey’s Smash Burgers uses locally sourced, hormone- and antibiotic-free beef for their classic patties. Customers can pay a bit extra and christen theirs with bacon, double bacon or another patty. For vegetarians, there’s a marinated portobello mushroom burger.

Pictured here is the pastrami melt, with cheese, pickles and a secret sauce between two slices of Texas toast ($14). For an extra $10, make it a combo with Route 86 spiced fries and a made-to-order milkshake.

At the TrulyTO bar, you’ll find a selection of adult beverages including the new Truly Hard Seltzer; beer from Moosehead, Sam Adams and Hop City; and cider from Angry Orchard. $9 each.

This garden wall near the TrulyTO bar was (literally) made for selfies.

The outdoor market kicked off with entertainment by Brooke Bentley Blackburn. Check out the website for updates on each day’s scheduled programming or performances.

And here’s a look around the space, which can fit 250 hungry and thirsty people.

TD Union Summer at Union Station, 55 Front St. W., torontounion.ca