Nine new Canadian-made canned cocktails to crack this long weekend

It’s looking like we may have a reprieve from 40-degree weather, but this weekend’s forecast of totally normal summer temperatures still calls for ice-cold drinks. Good thing Canadian distillers are on the case. The country’s winemakers, brewers and other alchemists of alcohol have made all kinds of ready-to-drink cocktails for your long-weekend needs. Whether you’re heading to the cottage or picnicking in a park, one (or several) of these should do the trick.

Related: Canadian-made substitutes for American beer, wine and spirits

Photo by @damebeverage/Instagram

Donna’s spritzes

These Ontario-made, Mediterranean-accented spritzes bring big Italian aperitivo energy. A base of blood orange and sparkling wine is spiked with vodka to give you summer-in-Positano vibes even if you’re in Parry Sound. Available at the LCBO.

Photo by @wildlot/Instagram

Wild Lot’s craft cocktails

Wild Lot, a small-batch distillery in Prince Edward County, is turning out stubby canned espresso-spiked manhattans, dirty vodka martinis and absinthe sours (all of which ring in at a punchy 20 per cent ABV). Each can contains enough for three servings, and small bottles are available for a thirsty crowd of 10. wildlot.ca

Photo by @dillonsdistills/Instagram

Dillon’s espresso martini

Dillon’s pocket negronis were pandemic essentials, some of the first decent single-serve cocktails to hit Ontario’s shelves. And the Niagara distillery is still at it. One of their newest launches are these diminutive cans of potent cold-brew espresso martini—the perfect summer Friday pick-me-up. Available at the LCBO.

Advertisement

Related: Eight thirst-quenching alternatives to the Aperol spritz

Photo by @damebeverage/Instagram

Dame’s quirky hard seltzers

Anyone looking for a craft alternative to macro hard seltzers should consider this all-Canadian brand. The bright, buzzy cans come in sophisticated flavours like papaya-peach, coconut-lime and tangerine-vanilla. They’re all vegan and gluten-free, with a gentle 5 per cent ABV. damebeverage.com

Photo by @shamefultiki_cans/Instagram

Shameful Tiki’s tropical cocktails

The Shameful Tiki Room recently went through a closing and reopening, and now they’re selling their tropical cocktails by the case. Find them at the Revue Cinema and Hippie Market, or—if you’re willing to commit to a few cases—you can order your own, complete with custom labels. @shamefultiki_cans

Photo by @reidsdistillery/Instagram

Reid’s Distillery’s G&T

Instead of lugging a clunky bottle of gin to the beach, grab some of these cans from Reid’s, an east-end distiller run by gin nerds. Their canned G&T—a blend of their signature gin infused with wild-foraged Canadian botanicals and 1642, a Quebec-made tonic—has all the bittersweet botanical notes of the classic mixed drink. Available at the LCBO.

Willibald’s retro hard seltzers

Ayr’s Willibald started as a maker of craft beer and spirits, but when the White Claw craze took hold, they were able to translate their vodka knowledge and canning abilities into this line of crisp, clean hard seltzers. They come in nostalgic flavours like fruit punch, key lime and orange and sit at a sessionable 5 per cent ABV. drinkwillibald.com

Advertisement

Photo by @drinksoandso/Instagram

So and So’s sorrel and soda

In Trinidad, the best thirst-quencher is a deeply aromatic and citrusy hibiscus drink sipped with soda. This PEC-made version involves soda steeped with organic sorrel (or hibiscus) that’s spiced with ginger, cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, orange zest and sugar cane, then spiked with vodka. Available at the LCBO.

Photo by @drinkgaptooth/Instagram

Gaptooth’s zero-proof soda

The most thirst-quenching can on the block is Gaptooth, a vibrant citrus-kissed soda made with real yuzu juice, chamomile tea and sansho peppercorn. It’s zero-proof—perfect for DDs or abstainers—and excellent on its own, but it’s also great spiked with shochu or soju. drinkgaptooth.com