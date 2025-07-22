Eight thirst-quenching alternatives to the Aperol spritz

When patio season finally hits, something takes over Toronto, and suddenly everyone in the city is cuckoo for Aperol. Restaurants stockpile the orange elixir, and the sound of popping prosecco bottles fills the streets. A spritz is a near-perfect hot-weather drink: it has a sweet-bitter balance and a lower ABV, meaning it can be enjoyed responsibly during a heatwave. But Aperol isn’t the only aperitivo with spritz game. Here, a list of liqueurs to add to the rotation this summer, most of which are available at the LCBO.

Cocchi Rosa This Italian aromatized wine is made with gentian and citrus, but it’s also infused with vanilla and rose, giving a floral lift to the bitter orange flavours. It makes for a refreshing twist on a spritz, but it’s also delicious on the rocks with a splash of soda and a grapefruit wedge. While it’s not currently available in the LCBO, it can be found at many specialty stores, including Bottega Volo and Eataly.

St-Germain The Hugo spritz has been making the rounds online because of its lighter, less bitter flavour. St-Germain elderflower liqueur is sweet and light, with notes of pear and honeysuckle. This spritz should be made with a drier sparkling white, like a cava, and a splash of lemon juice and a mint leaf to round out the sweetness. (Tip: giving the mint a gentle clap before garnishing releases the oils, making for a stronger aroma in the drink.) Available at the LCBO.

Select Aperitivo Anyone tired of Aperol has probably tried turning to Campari, but the deeply bitter liqueur just doesn’t mesh as well with the acidity of a sparkling wine. That’s where Select comes in. Made with 30 botanicals including juniper berries and rhubarb root, it’s often described as the midway point between the two Italian staples. It’s citrusy and a little sour, with a pleasant menthol hit. Mix it with prosecco and soda, then garnish with a green olive to make it a true a Venetian spritz.

The Americano The negroni sbagliato had its time in the sun, but this summer is all about the Americano. It combines Campari and sweet vermouth with sparkling water instead of prosecco, making for a drink that’s both less sweet and less boozy—perfect for day drinking. Try it with Dillon’s sweet vermouth for a little local flavour that adds some extra notes of berry and cinnamon.

Pimm’s No. 1 Cup This British summer staple is a cross between gin and amaro, mixing sweet citrusy notes with a herbal juniper bite. Pimm’s can be mixed with ginger ale or sparkling lemonade for a classic fruit cup (a popular cocktail from across the pond) or spiked with prosecco for a spritz. No matter the drink, it tastes best with a whack of fresh mint and some citrus slices. Available at the LCBO.

Cynar No, that’s not hops (or weed) on the label—this amaro, a favourite of bartenders, is made with artichokes, plus a bunch of other aromatics and spices. Bitter, sweet and herbaceous, a Cynar spritz is the Coca-Cola to Aperol’s Orange Crush, a perfect after-dinner cocktail when someone has to finish off the prosecco. Available at the LCBO.

Limoncello A limoncello spritz isn’t groundbreaking, but it’s a classic for a reason. Sweet, light and refreshing, it’s the perfect drink on a hot sunny day. Limoncello on its own can be a bit too cloying for some, so mixing it with a darker amaro like Montenegro can be a great way to balance it out. Available at the LCBO.

The Spaghett This new kid on the block gets beer drinkers on board with Aperol. It’s made by taking a bottle of a light, zippy lager (usually a Miller High Life, though Mexican lagers also work well) and throwing back a couple of healthy swigs. Then into the bottle goes a shot of Aperol and a squeeze of lemon juice for a malty take on the classic spritz.