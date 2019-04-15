A breakdown of Toronto’s best grocery delivery services

A breakdown of Toronto’s best grocery delivery services

More Grocery News

Just about anything can be delivered to your door these days, including groceries. We tested four grocery gatherers to find out which service might be right for you.

Grocery Gateway

Use it when

You want gourmet groceries—and perhaps some adult beverages to go with them.

Shop from

Only Longo’s, the operator of Grocery Gateway since 1997. But if you’re ordering groceries, you can also add LCBO purchases.

How it works

There’s a $60 minimum order, including the delivery fee. Same-day delivery is available if you order by noon. Deliveries are made during a 90-minute window.

What we ordered

A certified Angus rib-eye, red-skinned mashed potatoes, a bunch of asparagus, a block of roquefort cheese, a filone baguette, a miniature mocha cakelet by Dufflet and a bottle of McManis cabernet sauvignon.

The takeaway

The online shopping experience was the best of the services we tested, with features like auto-reordering and pre-selected “cart starters” filled with smartly grouped necessities.





Instacart

Use it when

You want groceries, but also maybe a thing or two from Walmart and some hard-to-find imported snacks.

Shop from

Loblaws, T&T Supermarket, Walmart, Valumart, Real Canadian Superstore.

How it works

For each store you shop from, there’s a delivery fee of $3.99 to $7.99 and a five per cent service charge. Deliveries can be made in as little as one hour, or you can order up to six days in advance. Personal shoppers message customers to suggest alternatives for items that are unavailable.

What we ordered

Takoyaki potato chips, matcha-flavoured Pocky, White Rabbit candy, bottled coffee beverages, banana-flavoured milk and house-made pastries with red-bean and taro fillings, all from T&T.

The takeaway

Perfect for regular grocery runs and steering clear of the weekend Walmart crowds. Repeat customers can subscribe to Instacart Express to save on delivery fees.





Fresh City Farms

Use it when

You want to keep that farmers’ market vibe going all year long.

Shop from

A large catalogue of organic, small-batch, artisanal or local suppliers that have been chosen by Fresh City.

How it works

There’s a $30 minimum order, including the delivery fee, and delivery days vary by neighbourhood. Orders arrive between noon and 9 p.m., but you don’t need to be home.

What we ordered

A loaf of double-fermented multigrain from Prairie Boy Bread, fancy butter from Emerald Grasslands, a dozen duck eggs from HOPE Eco-Farms, bone-in pork loin chops from Field Gate Organics, blue cheese from Thornloe and organic turnips and spaghetti squash.

The takeaway

If you’re a picky foodie with a taste for excellent butter, this is the service for you.





Inabuggy

Use it when

You want stuff from a whole bunch of different places.

Shop from

The LCBO, Beer Store, Cheese Boutique, Summerhill Market, McEwan Grocery, Rexall Pharma Plus, FreshCo and others.

How it works

You pay $19.98 for the first store, and $9.99 for each additional store. Deliveries can be made in as little as one hour, or you can schedule a delivery up to three days in advance.

What we ordered

Chili-stuffed olives, Napoli pepperettes and a hunk of Beemster cheese from McEwan; prepared chicken-and-sundried-tomato pasta, organic tortilla chips and six-layer dip from Summerhill Market.

The takeaway

With the range of stores offered—groceries, booze, pharmaceuticals—you may never need to leave the house again, assuming you don’t mind the delivery fees.