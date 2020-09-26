Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in October

Hubie Halloween

After a foray into drama with the anxiety bomb that was Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler is back on the slapstick train with this horror comedy, about a devoted community volunteer who has to figure out why people are disappearing in his town on Halloween. The all-star cast includes Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph and Ray Liotta as the skeptical townsfolk. Sandler’s last Netflix film, Murder Mystery, was the platform’s most-streamed title in 2019; this film marks the end of Sandler’s original 2014 deal, but Sandler-heads need not worry: he’s already signed on to produce four more films. October 7

The Haunting of Bly Manor

If the Bent-Neck Lady in The Haunting of Hill House left you sleepless in the best possible way, Netflix is coming through with another ghostly nightmare featuring some of the original cast. Loosely based on Henry James’s The Turn of the Screw, this one’s set at a stately country manor in 1980s England, where a nanny has died under mysterious circumstances. When her replacement arrives at Bly manor to care for a pair of orphaned siblings, she’s terrorized by paranormal figures. October 9

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Aaron Sorkin’s first project since 2017’s Molly’s Game is a characteristically talky legal drama dramatizing the trial that followed a violent clash between the police and protestors at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. It stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale, alongside Eddie Redmayne and Jeremy Strong (hi, Kendall Roy!) as fellow defendants who are charged with inciting a riot. October 16

The Queen’s Gambit

Adapted from Walter Tevis’s novel of the same name, this drama series is a gritty, drug-addled take on the shady underworld of…chess. It chronicles the psychological deterioration of Beth, an orphaned chess prodigy played by Anya Taylor-Joy, who takes to popping pills and alcoholism to combat her debilitating psychosis. October 23

Grand Army

This teen drama series loosely based on Slut: The Play by Katie Cappiello spiritually follows in the footsteps of shows like Euphoria hoping to answer the question: what does it feel like to be a teen in the U.S. right now? From kneeling during the national anthem at a basketball game to rampant bullying and sexual assaults to a possible school shooting, the series follows five students from a variety of backgrounds at Grand Army High School in Brooklyn who have experienced it all. October 16

Rebecca

Downton Abbey meets The Invisible Man in this thriller based on Daphne Du Maurier’s gothic novel of the same name. When a young woman falls in love with a ridiculously wealthy widower—played by Armie Hammer, with a smarmy British accent—she moves to his drafty English manor, does battle with a sinister housekeeper, and worries she can’t live up to the memories of her husband’s dead wife, Rebecca. Like the heroine, director Ben Wheatley has big shoes to fill: Alfred Hitchcock previously adapted the novel in 1940, earning the Academy Award for Best Picture. October 21

Emily in Paris

For those who’ve binged their way through Sex and the City more times then they care to admit, this new series from SATC creator Darren Star is a must-see. Lily Collins plays a Chicago marketing exec, who lands her dream job in Paris but finds herself culturally lost in translation with her European coworkers. The series follows her bold outfits and bold opinions as she navigates her new workplace and the Parisian dating scene. October 2

The Forty Year Old Version

This black-and-white comedy film follows a playwright whose career has fizzled by her 40th birthday. Down on her luck, she reinvents herself and finds success as a hip-hop artist rapping from the point of view of a 40-year-old woman. The semi-autobiographical film, produced by Lena Waithe, stars newcomer writer and director Radha Blank, who won a directing award when the show premiered at Sundance earlier this year. October 9

Also coming to Netflix this month:

Available in October

Brave Blue World

Start-Up

Available October 1

Bom Dia, Verônica

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood

Pasal Kau

The Worst Witch: Season 4

A.M.I.

Beirut

BlacKkKlansman

Boogie Nights

Christine

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

Creeped Out: Season 2

Easy Rider

Footloose (2011)

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

Kick-Ass

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Never Back Down

Pacific Rim

PAW Patrol: Season 7

Riddick

Rudy

Scooby-Doo

Starship Troopers

Sword Art Online: Alicization

The 100: Season 7

The Silence of the Lambs

The Switch

The To Do List

The Wizard of Oz

Unfriended: Dark Web

V for Vendetta

Valkyrie

Available October 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

Ahí te encargo

The Binding

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Òlòtūré

Serious Men

Song Exploder

Vampires vs. the Bronx

Available October 3

Truth or Dare

Available October 4

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Available October 5

Thor: The Dark World

Available October 6

StarBeam: Halloween Hero

Available October 7

To the Lake

12 Monkeys

Billy Elliot

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Funny People

Happy Gilmore

The Jackal

Kick-Ass 2

Kindergarten Cop

Knocked Up

Les Misérables

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6

Available October 9

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio

Ginny Weds Sunny

Deaf U

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

Available October 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3

Available October 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef

Available October 14

Blackpink: Light Up the Sky

Available October 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Love Like the Falling Rain

Rooting for Roona

Social Distance

Available October 16

Alguien tiene que morir

Dream Home Makeover

La Révolution

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3

Available October 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2

Available October 20

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection

Available October 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3

Available October 22

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness

Cadaver

Available October 23

Barbarians

Move

Over the Moon

Perdida

Available October 27

Blood of Zeus

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada

Available October 28

Holidate

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb

Available October 30

Bronx

The Day of the Lord

His House

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4

Suburra: Season 3

Leaving Netflix this month

Scary Movie (October 19)

Scary Movie 2 (October 19)

Scary Movie 3 (October 19)

Scary Movie 4 (October 19)

Scary Movie 5 (October 19)

Back to the Future (October 31)

Back to the Future Part II (October 31)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (October 31)

Deadpool 2 (October 31)

The Matrix (October 31)

Superbad (October 31)