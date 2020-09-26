Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in October
Hubie Halloween
After a foray into drama with the anxiety bomb that was Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler is back on the slapstick train with this horror comedy, about a devoted community volunteer who has to figure out why people are disappearing in his town on Halloween. The all-star cast includes Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph and Ray Liotta as the skeptical townsfolk. Sandler’s last Netflix film, Murder Mystery, was the platform’s most-streamed title in 2019; this film marks the end of Sandler’s original 2014 deal, but Sandler-heads need not worry: he’s already signed on to produce four more films. October 7
The Haunting of Bly Manor
If the Bent-Neck Lady in The Haunting of Hill House left you sleepless in the best possible way, Netflix is coming through with another ghostly nightmare featuring some of the original cast. Loosely based on Henry James’s The Turn of the Screw, this one’s set at a stately country manor in 1980s England, where a nanny has died under mysterious circumstances. When her replacement arrives at Bly manor to care for a pair of orphaned siblings, she’s terrorized by paranormal figures. October 9
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Aaron Sorkin’s first project since 2017’s Molly’s Game is a characteristically talky legal drama dramatizing the trial that followed a violent clash between the police and protestors at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. It stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale, alongside Eddie Redmayne and Jeremy Strong (hi, Kendall Roy!) as fellow defendants who are charged with inciting a riot. October 16
The Queen’s Gambit
Adapted from Walter Tevis’s novel of the same name, this drama series is a gritty, drug-addled take on the shady underworld of…chess. It chronicles the psychological deterioration of Beth, an orphaned chess prodigy played by Anya Taylor-Joy, who takes to popping pills and alcoholism to combat her debilitating psychosis. October 23
Grand Army
This teen drama series loosely based on Slut: The Play by Katie Cappiello spiritually follows in the footsteps of shows like Euphoria hoping to answer the question: what does it feel like to be a teen in the U.S. right now? From kneeling during the national anthem at a basketball game to rampant bullying and sexual assaults to a possible school shooting, the series follows five students from a variety of backgrounds at Grand Army High School in Brooklyn who have experienced it all. October 16
Rebecca
Downton Abbey meets The Invisible Man in this thriller based on Daphne Du Maurier’s gothic novel of the same name. When a young woman falls in love with a ridiculously wealthy widower—played by Armie Hammer, with a smarmy British accent—she moves to his drafty English manor, does battle with a sinister housekeeper, and worries she can’t live up to the memories of her husband’s dead wife, Rebecca. Like the heroine, director Ben Wheatley has big shoes to fill: Alfred Hitchcock previously adapted the novel in 1940, earning the Academy Award for Best Picture. October 21
Emily in Paris
For those who’ve binged their way through Sex and the City more times then they care to admit, this new series from SATC creator Darren Star is a must-see. Lily Collins plays a Chicago marketing exec, who lands her dream job in Paris but finds herself culturally lost in translation with her European coworkers. The series follows her bold outfits and bold opinions as she navigates her new workplace and the Parisian dating scene. October 2
The Forty Year Old Version
This black-and-white comedy film follows a playwright whose career has fizzled by her 40th birthday. Down on her luck, she reinvents herself and finds success as a hip-hop artist rapping from the point of view of a 40-year-old woman. The semi-autobiographical film, produced by Lena Waithe, stars newcomer writer and director Radha Blank, who won a directing award when the show premiered at Sundance earlier this year. October 9
Also coming to Netflix this month:
Available in October
Brave Blue World
Start-Up
Available October 1
Bom Dia, Verônica
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Pasal Kau
The Worst Witch: Season 4
A.M.I.
Beirut
BlacKkKlansman
Boogie Nights
Christine
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
Creeped Out: Season 2
Easy Rider
Footloose (2011)
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 3
Kick-Ass
Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
Never Back Down
Pacific Rim
PAW Patrol: Season 7
Riddick
Rudy
Scooby-Doo
Starship Troopers
Sword Art Online: Alicization
The 100: Season 7
The Silence of the Lambs
The Switch
The To Do List
The Wizard of Oz
Unfriended: Dark Web
V for Vendetta
Valkyrie
Available October 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
Ahí te encargo
The Binding
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Òlòtūré
Serious Men
Song Exploder
Vampires vs. the Bronx
Available October 3
Truth or Dare
Available October 4
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Available October 5
Thor: The Dark World
Available October 6
StarBeam: Halloween Hero
Available October 7
To the Lake
12 Monkeys
Billy Elliot
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Funny People
Happy Gilmore
The Jackal
Kick-Ass 2
Kindergarten Cop
Knocked Up
Les Misérables
Schitt’s Creek: Season 6
Available October 9
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio
Ginny Weds Sunny
Deaf U
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters
Available October 12
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3
Available October 13
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef
Available October 14
Blackpink: Light Up the Sky
Available October 15
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting
Love Like the Falling Rain
Rooting for Roona
Social Distance
Available October 16
Alguien tiene que morir
Dream Home Makeover
La Révolution
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3
Available October 19
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2
Available October 20
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection
Available October 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3
Available October 22
The Alienist: Angel of Darkness
Cadaver
Available October 23
Barbarians
Move
Over the Moon
Perdida
Available October 27
Blood of Zeus
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4
Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada
Available October 28
Holidate
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb
Available October 30
Bronx
The Day of the Lord
His House
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4
Suburra: Season 3
Leaving Netflix this month
Scary Movie (October 19)
Scary Movie 2 (October 19)
Scary Movie 3 (October 19)
Scary Movie 4 (October 19)
Scary Movie 5 (October 19)
Back to the Future (October 31)
Back to the Future Part II (October 31)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (October 31)
Deadpool 2 (October 31)
The Matrix (October 31)
Superbad (October 31)