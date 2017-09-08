Inside the best parties from night one of TIFF, with Grace Jones, Shia LaBoeuf and Armie Hammer

Papillon pre-party

Last night, Yorkville restaurant STK (currently transformed into the Nordstrom Supper Suite) hosted a pre-screening party for Papillon, the film adaptation of Henri Charrière’s imprisonment memoir at the notorious penal colony Devil’s Island. Guests sipped Grey Goose cocktails and mingled with the film’s star Charlie Hunnam and director Michael Noer (Rami Malek, who is also in the film, was a no-show).

It’s unclear what actor Roland Møller (far right) was up to with his phone. He’s pictured with director Noer, Hunnam and fellow star Yorick van Wageningen:

Hunnam was a bit better at snapping selfies:

And has mastered the very effective “surprised” pose:

Call Me By Your Name Premiere Party

STK also hosted the after-party for Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino‘s coming-of-age love story starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet.

It was busy in there:

The three stars (from left: Chalamet, Guadagnino, Hammer) hung out together:

Hammer also mingled with the masses:

Amazing premiere and party celebrating our client @watersendprod and their incredible film #callmebyyourname with the gorgeous @armiehammer and even hotter @abdaddy #watersendprod #aubryandco #tiff2017💛 A post shared by aubryla (@aubryla1) on Sep 7, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

And found something to giggle about:

Grace Jones premiere

The Broadview Hotel hosted a party for a documentary—the Sophie Fiennes-directed Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami—about the legendary Jamaican supermodel, actor and recording artist.

Jones showed up to her premiere in reflective glasses and signed merch for fans outside:

Inside the afterparty, the crowd grooved to beats by Jojo Flores. Paul Mason (a.k.a. Fashion Santa) was certainly vibing:

What a party! @gracejonesofficial was getting down at her TIFF movie premier after party on the rooftop of @broadviewhotel I've played many @tiff_net events over the past 10 years and last night was the most fun. #gracejones #tiff #torontofilmfestival #bloodlightandbami A post shared by jojo flores (@jojoflores) on Sep 8, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

Mongrel Media House

As per usual, indie film distributor Mongrel Media is taking over the Campbell House Museum this week for series of rowdy parties and concerts to celebrate the 14 films they have at TIFF this year.

Last night, Shia LaBeouf showed up to give the camera a strangely blank yet moody stare: