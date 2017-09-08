Movies and TV

Inside the best parties from night one of TIFF, with Grace Jones, Shia LaBoeuf and Armie Hammer

Inside the best parties from night one of TIFF, with Grace Jones, Shia LaBoeuf and Armie Hammer

By |  

By |  

Papillon pre-party

Last night, Yorkville restaurant STK (currently transformed into the Nordstrom Supper Suite) hosted a pre-screening party for Papillon, the film adaptation of Henri Charrière’s imprisonment memoir at the notorious penal colony Devil’s Island. Guests sipped Grey Goose cocktails and mingled with the film’s star Charlie Hunnam and director Michael Noer (Rami Malek, who is also in the film, was a no-show).

It’s unclear what actor Roland Møller (far right) was up to with his phone. He’s pictured with director Noer, Hunnam and fellow star Yorick van Wageningen:

Photograph by Lu Chau

Hunnam was a bit better at snapping selfies:

Photograph by Lu Chau

And has mastered the very effective “surprised” pose:

 

Call Me By Your Name Premiere Party

STK also hosted the after-party for Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino‘s coming-of-age love story starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet.

It was busy in there:

Photograph by Lu Chau

The three stars (from left: Chalamet, Guadagnino, Hammer) hung out together:

Hammer also mingled with the masses:

And found something to giggle about:

Photograph by Lu Chau

 

Grace Jones premiere

The Broadview Hotel hosted a party for a documentary—the Sophie Fiennes-directed Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami—about the legendary Jamaican supermodel, actor and recording artist.

Jones showed up to her premiere in reflective glasses and signed merch for fans outside:

Photograph by George Pimentel

Inside the afterparty, the crowd grooved to beats by Jojo Flores. Paul Mason (a.k.a. Fashion Santa) was certainly vibing:

 

Mongrel Media House

As per usual, indie film distributor Mongrel Media is taking over the Campbell House Museum this week for series of rowdy parties and concerts to celebrate the 14 films they have at TIFF this year.

Last night, Shia LaBeouf showed up to give the camera a strangely blank yet moody stare:

Photograph by Yannick Anton

Topics: Armie Hammer Broadview Hotel Charlie Hunnam Grace Jones Shia LaBoeuf STK TIFF TIFF2017

 

More TIFF

Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF 2017: Jake Gyllenhaal holds a puppy and Roland Møller gets a blister

Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF 2017: Armie Hammer shops for groceries while Charlie Hunnam struggles at the airport

Style

TIFF Red Carpet Bingo: The 5 Styles You’re Sure To See

Society

Inside TIFF’s official opening party, with Priyanka Chopra, Jason Isaacs and Director X

Movies and TV

A Lady Gaga concert, movies in the Cinesphere and five other things to do during TIFF 2017

Movies and TV

Nine TIFF 2017 documentaries we can’t wait to watch