Inside the best parties from night four of TIFF, with Judi Dench, Ben Stiller and Angelina Jolie

The Artists for Peace and Justice gala at the AGO

Founded by Paul Haggis in 2009, this annual fundraising gala for Haiti always attracts A-list names. This year, Ben Stiller and Cuba Gooding Jr. both showed up—and served guests their meals alongside hosts Haggis, George Stroumboulopoulos, Natasha Koifman, Suzanne Boyd and guests of honour Gary Slaight and Jackson Brown.

Here’s Stiller grabbing his dishes in the kitchen:

He served an unenthused guest:

Gooding Jr. mingled with guests before dinner:

Cuba Gooding Jr in support of APJ @natashankpr at #TIFF17 #TIFF2017 #apjheretoserve #nkprit17

A post shared by sisitravels (@sisitravels) on

And got some help from Haggis to attach his Bovet watch:

He did a decent job serving this sea bass:

At the start of the silent auction, Gooding Jr. actually stood on his chair and shouted, “Show me the delicious money”:

Then, he spontaneously broke out into the Canadian anthem:

Strombo posed with some art:

 

Victoria and Abdul premiere party at Soho House

Judi Dench stars in this Stephen Frears–directed biographical dramedy about Queen Victoria and her attendant Abdul Karim. The cast and guests snacked on mini cheddar-truffle grilled cheeses and mango tarts, which were made in reference to the film.

Dench hung out with co-star Eddie Izzard:

Photograph by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Grey Goose

And stroked the moose:

Seriously, can I just say how amazing Dame Judi Dench is. What a lovely woman.

A post shared by Arthur Mola 📸 (@arthurmola) on

The pair also chuckled with co-star Ali Fazal (possibly about their all-blue colour coordination):

Photograph by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Grey Goose

The scene at Soho was cozy and intimate:

Photograph by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Grey Goose
Chappaquiddick and Disobedience cocktail parties at RBC House

Two premiere parties took place at RBC House yesterday: one for Chappaquiddick, a historical drama about the infamous 1969 incident when Senator Ted Kennedy (played by Jason Clarke) accidentally drove off a bridge and killed his campaign worker (played by Kate Mara); and the other for Disobedience, a adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s romantic novel about a woman who returns to an orthodox Jewish community (starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams).

At the Chappaquiddick shindig, Mara chatted with co-stars Helms and Jason Clarke:

Photograph by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for RBC

Director John Curran braved a particularly pointed finger:

Photograph by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for RBC

Later, Rachel McAdams, Alessandro Nivola, and Rachel Weisz shared a laugh:

Photograph by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for RBC

McAdams posed with some guests:

 

The Breadwinner premiere party at the Cactus Club Café

Angelina Jolie produced this animated film based on Deborah Ellis’s award-winning children’s novel. The party was put on in partnership with Indigo and featured a kids’ menu with chicken fingers, french fries and a candy bar.

Jolie socialized with party-goers:

@angelinajolieofficial #gorge #thebreadwinner

A post shared by Andrew Bridge (@ajbridge) on

The place was packed (and most of the Jolie-Pitt kids were in attendance):

TIFF day 4: open bars, whether they be candy or booze, are always welcome

A post shared by Omar (@omeboy) on

There was a “wishing wall” where guests could send notes to Kandahar Treasure, an organization that empowers female Aghan artisans:

Photograph by George Pimentel/Getty

The candy bar was epic:

