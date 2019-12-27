Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in January

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in January

AJ and the Queen

If 11 seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race—plus the new Celebrity Drag Race—don’t offer quite enough rhinestone-encrusted realness to get you through the first half of 2020, this series, starring the mother of drag herself, will certainly do the trick. Created by RuPaul and Sex and the City writer Michael Patrick King, the show follows Ruby Red, a down-on-her-luck performer who dreams of opening her own drag club, until she’s duped by a charismatic con artist. Instead of sashaying away from her dreams, Ruby Red packs up a rundown RV and goes on tour with an unlikely accomplice—a sassy 11-year-old stowaway. When it comes to casting, Ru is keeping it in the family: she’ll be joined by 22 former Drag Race queens, including Miss Vanjie, Katya, Bianca Del Rio, Latrice Royale and Trinity The Tuck. January 10

Grace and Frankie, Season 6

The good news for Grace and Frankie fans is that the countdown to season 6 is almost up, and the even better news is that a few months ago, showrunners announced that it was renewed for another season. The bad news is that season 7 will be its last. Dolly Parton stans take note: but there are rumours floating around that the Queen of Nashville might make an appearance for a long-awaited 9 to 5 reunion. January 15

Uncut Gems

Every so often, Adam Sandler shows off his acting chops, and he’s getting major buzz for his performance in this gritty crime comedy. Directed by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, the film tells the story of Howard Ratner, a seedy New York jeweller and compulsive gambler. In an attempt to keep the loan sharks at bay, he hopes to auction off a valuable chunk of rock containing raw black opals for a cool $300,000—but not before his schemes lands him in trouble with his family, his vicious business partners and former NBA star Kevin Garnett, who plays himself. January 31

Sex Education, Season 2

Teenage Otis Milburn spent the first season of Sex Education advising fellow teens on issues like out-of-control pubes, sexual identity and abortion while ignoring his own problems. This time, he’ll have to take some of his own advice—or even listen to his sex therapist mother, much to his horror—as he fumbles through his first-ever relationship. Also on the horizon: a Chlamydia outbreak and a secret brewing relationship between Otis’s mom and his new girlfriend’s dad. January 17

Spinning Out

This new drama series, starring Kaya Scodelario as aspiring Olympic figure skater Kat Baker, is full of twists and turns—both on and off the ice. When Kat’s solo career is derailed after a serious fall, she turns to pairs skating for a Blades of Glory–style shot at redemption. The show features real-life Olympian Johnny Weir as Kat’s rival and a cameo from Queer Eye’s ray of sunshine Jonathan Van Ness, who promises to serve “ice-skating realness.” (And if you haven’t been following the #JVNSKATES chronicles on Instagram, you should.) January 1

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available January 1

Ghost Stories

Messiah

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor

The Circle

American Graffiti

Curious George

Definitely, Maybe

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Line of Duty: Season 5

Mamma Mia!

Manhattan Murder Mystery

Maze Runner: Death Cure

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

The 15:17 to Paris

The Imitation Game

The Post

Vikings: Season 1-2

Available January 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series

Thieves of the Wood

Available January 3

All the Freckles in the World

Gotham: Season 5

Available January 4

Game Night

Go! Go! Cory Carson

Available January 7

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 1

Available January 8

Cheer

Available January 10

Giri / Haji

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4

The Inbestigators: Season 2

Medical Police

Scissor Seven

Titans: Season 2

Until Dawn

Available January 13

The Healing Powers of Dude

Available January 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

Available January 15

Quien a hierro mata

Available January 16

NiNoKuni

Available January 17

Ares

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace

Vivir dos veces

Wer kann, der kann!

Available January 20

Family Reunion: Part 2

Good Time

Available January 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

God’s Own Country

Word Party: Season 4

Available January 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

Available January 23

The Ghost Bride

October Faction

The Queen

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2

Available January 24

A Sun

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3

The Ranch: The Final Season

Rise of Empires: Ottoman

You Cannot Hide (No te puedes esconder)

Available January 25

Captain America: The First Avenger

Available January 26

Vir Das: For India

Available January 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo

Legend

Available January 28

Frères Ennemis

Next In Fashion

Night on Earth

Omniscient

Available January 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey

The Stranger

Available January 31

37 Seconds

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)

Diablero: Season 2

I AM A KILLER: Season 2

Luna Nera

Ragnarok

Star Trek Beyond

Leaving Netflix this month

Helix: Season 1-2 (January 15)

Short Term 12 (January 17)

Little Women (January 31)

Spartacus: Blood and Sand (January 31)

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena (January 31)

Spartacus: Vengeance (January 31)

Spartacus: War of the Damned (January 31)

Horrible Bosses (January 31)