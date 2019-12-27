Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in January
AJ and the Queen
If 11 seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race—plus the new Celebrity Drag Race—don’t offer quite enough rhinestone-encrusted realness to get you through the first half of 2020, this series, starring the mother of drag herself, will certainly do the trick. Created by RuPaul and Sex and the City writer Michael Patrick King, the show follows Ruby Red, a down-on-her-luck performer who dreams of opening her own drag club, until she’s duped by a charismatic con artist. Instead of sashaying away from her dreams, Ruby Red packs up a rundown RV and goes on tour with an unlikely accomplice—a sassy 11-year-old stowaway. When it comes to casting, Ru is keeping it in the family: she’ll be joined by 22 former Drag Race queens, including Miss Vanjie, Katya, Bianca Del Rio, Latrice Royale and Trinity The Tuck. January 10
Grace and Frankie, Season 6
The good news for Grace and Frankie fans is that the countdown to season 6 is almost up, and the even better news is that a few months ago, showrunners announced that it was renewed for another season. The bad news is that season 7 will be its last. Dolly Parton stans take note: but there are rumours floating around that the Queen of Nashville might make an appearance for a long-awaited 9 to 5 reunion. January 15
Uncut Gems
Every so often, Adam Sandler shows off his acting chops, and he’s getting major buzz for his performance in this gritty crime comedy. Directed by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, the film tells the story of Howard Ratner, a seedy New York jeweller and compulsive gambler. In an attempt to keep the loan sharks at bay, he hopes to auction off a valuable chunk of rock containing raw black opals for a cool $300,000—but not before his schemes lands him in trouble with his family, his vicious business partners and former NBA star Kevin Garnett, who plays himself. January 31
Sex Education, Season 2
Teenage Otis Milburn spent the first season of Sex Education advising fellow teens on issues like out-of-control pubes, sexual identity and abortion while ignoring his own problems. This time, he’ll have to take some of his own advice—or even listen to his sex therapist mother, much to his horror—as he fumbles through his first-ever relationship. Also on the horizon: a Chlamydia outbreak and a secret brewing relationship between Otis’s mom and his new girlfriend’s dad. January 17
Spinning Out
This new drama series, starring Kaya Scodelario as aspiring Olympic figure skater Kat Baker, is full of twists and turns—both on and off the ice. When Kat’s solo career is derailed after a serious fall, she turns to pairs skating for a Blades of Glory–style shot at redemption. The show features real-life Olympian Johnny Weir as Kat’s rival and a cameo from Queer Eye’s ray of sunshine Jonathan Van Ness, who promises to serve “ice-skating realness.” (And if you haven’t been following the #JVNSKATES chronicles on Instagram, you should.) January 1
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available January 1
Ghost Stories
Messiah
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
The Circle
American Graffiti
Curious George
Definitely, Maybe
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Line of Duty: Season 5
Mamma Mia!
Manhattan Murder Mystery
Maze Runner: Death Cure
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
The 15:17 to Paris
The Imitation Game
The Post
Vikings: Season 1-2
Available January 2
Sex, Explained: Limited Series
Thieves of the Wood
Available January 3
All the Freckles in the World
Gotham: Season 5
Available January 4
Game Night
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Available January 7
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 1
Available January 8
Cheer
Available January 10
Giri / Haji
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4
The Inbestigators: Season 2
Medical Police
Scissor Seven
Titans: Season 2
Until Dawn
Available January 13
The Healing Powers of Dude
Available January 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
Available January 15
Quien a hierro mata
Available January 16
NiNoKuni
Available January 17
Ares
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace
Vivir dos veces
Wer kann, der kann!
Available January 20
Family Reunion: Part 2
Good Time
Available January 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
God’s Own Country
Word Party: Season 4
Available January 22
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
Available January 23
The Ghost Bride
October Faction
The Queen
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2
Available January 24
A Sun
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
The Ranch: The Final Season
Rise of Empires: Ottoman
You Cannot Hide (No te puedes esconder)
Available January 25
Captain America: The First Avenger
Available January 26
Vir Das: For India
Available January 28
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo
Legend
Available January 28
Frères Ennemis
Next In Fashion
Night on Earth
Omniscient
Available January 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
The Stranger
Available January 31
37 Seconds
Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)
Diablero: Season 2
I AM A KILLER: Season 2
Luna Nera
Ragnarok
Star Trek Beyond
Leaving Netflix this month
Helix: Season 1-2 (January 15)
Short Term 12 (January 17)
Little Women (January 31)
Spartacus: Blood and Sand (January 31)
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena (January 31)
Spartacus: Vengeance (January 31)
Spartacus: War of the Damned (January 31)
Horrible Bosses (January 31)