A new season of Only Murders in the Building—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are our 10 most anticipated new titles streaming on Netflix, Paramount Plus, Crave, Prime Video and Disney Plus

Only Murders in the Building, a charming whodunit comedy starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, is returning for its third season with an A-list roster of guest stars that includes Meryl Streep. The Super Mario Bros. Movie also makes its streaming debut, transporting its iconic characters from the Nintendo video game franchise to the big screen. Then there’s Gal Gadot’s action-thriller Heart of Stone, which follows a covert operative trying to prevent a global crisis while protecting a mysterious object. Here are our 10 most anticipated new titles streaming on Netflix, Paramount Plus, Crave, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week.

10. Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (Netflix)



You can’t talk about the evolution of hip-hop without looking at the many contributions made by women artists. In honour of the genre’s 50th anniversary, this documentary examines the role women have played in shaping hip-hop from day one and how they’ve made space in the genre for themselves. August 9

9. Love in Taipei (Paramount Plus)

This rom-com follows Ever (Ashley Liao), a young American woman whose parents send her to Taiwan to help her connect with her cultural roots. There, she discovers that the best way to learn is to get out and experience the world—while trying to avoid catching feelings for two very different boys (played by Ross Butler and Nico Hiraga). August 11

8. Alice, Darling (Crave)

Anna Kendrick, Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku star in this psychological thriller about a woman, Alice, who is in an emotionally abusive relationship. When Alice goes on a vacation with her friends, she resolves to leave her boyfriend (Charlie Carrick), leading to a series of events that tests the bond between the women. August 11

7. Painkiller (Netflix)

Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, Sam Anderson, Tyler Ritter, Ana Cruz Kayne and West Duchovny star. August 10

6. She Said (Crave)

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star in this based-on-real-events drama as Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the New York Times journalists who exposed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's history of sexual abuse. The film follows the reporters as they work to uncover the story and end decades of fear and silence, ultimately bringing the #MeToo movement into the mainstream. August 11

5. Twisted Metal (Paramount Plus)

Inspired by the popular video game franchise of the same name, this action-comedy series is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. When a milkman—who also happens to have amnesia—is tasked with delivering a mysterious package, he encounters life-or-death situations and the opportunity to change his life for the better. Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Will Arnett, Thomas Haden Church and Neve Campbell star. August 10

4. Red, White & Royal Blue (Prime Video)

Adapted from Casey McQuiston's bestselling novel, this rom-com follows Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the US president (Uma Thurman), and Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), an English prince, as they fall in love. But, with their high-profile public lives—and international relations—to contend with, they must decide whether they're willing to go the distance despite the obstacles that may come their way. August 11

3. Heart of Stone (Netflix)

Gal Gadot stars in this action-thriller as Rachel Stone, an operative who—unbeknownst to those around her—works for a secret global peacekeeping organization. When a new mission requires her to protect an unknown object at all costs, her carefully constructed web of secrets is suddenly at risk of collapsing. August 11

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Prime Video)

Before Barbenhemier took over the box office, this animated film, which is based on the iconic Nintendo video game franchise, was the theatrical event of the year. It tells the story of Italian American plumbing brothers Mario and Luigi, who are transported to a magical world and get caught up in the fight for the Mushroom Kingdom. Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen and Fred Armisen star. August 11

1. Only Murders in the Building, season three (Disney Plus)

Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez return for the third season of this whodunit comedy. After successfully clearing themselves of murder, the podcasting trio are hoping to keep a low profile. But, when the star of Oliver's Broadway musical winds up dead, they're forced to put on their detective hats once again. Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams, Ashley Park and Meryl Streep also join the cast. Now streaming