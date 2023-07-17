The new season of The Bear—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are our 10 most anticipated new titles hitting Netflix, Crave, Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, Paramount Plus and Disney Plus

Anyone who watched the first season of breakout hit The Bear—about a chef who takes over his family’s sandwich shop—knows how stressful the dramedy can be. With the long-awaited Canadian debut of season two, fans can expect even higher stakes. Also premiering is They Cloned Tyrone, a trippy sci-fi comedy-mystery that stars Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris as an unlikely trio who discover a government conspiracy. And there’s the latest from Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan, Special Ops: Lioness, which follows a US Marine tasked with befriending the daughter of a suspected terrorist. Here are our picks for the 10 most anticipated new titles available on Netflix, Crave, Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, Paramount Plus and Disney Plus this week.

10. Unknown: Cave of Bones (Netflix)

This adventurous four-part docuseries reveals new discoveries about our world by taking teams to locations that have never been captured on camera before. This week's instalment follows paleoanthropologist Lee Berger to the oldest known graveyard, which is located in South Africa. Spoiler: the bones found at the site don't belong to humans. Now streaming

9. Love Island USA, season five (Crave)

Reality TV lovers: get ready to head back to the island. The new season of this international hit is set at a villa in Fiji and features a brand new group of singles looking for love—while facing "unexpected" challenges, twists and bombshells, naturally. July 18

8. Stephen Curry: Underrated (Apple TV Plus)

Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry is considered one of the best and most influential athletes currently playing professional basketball—and maybe of all time. But that wasn't always the case. This documentary tracks the Golden State Warriors point guard's rise from undersized small-town college player to a dominant force who has shaped the sport. July 21

7. The Deepest Breath (Netflix)

Freediving—the practice of diving to incredible depths without the help of a breathing apparatus—is the deadliest extreme sport in the world. This documentary chronicles what happens when an ambitious freediver and a highly skilled safety diver unite to chase a world record—and the devastating consequences that many in the sport have faced. July 19

6. Degrassi (Prime Video)

Degrassi will forever be a Canadian classic, but it hasn't always been the easiest to stream—until now. For the first time, Prime Video is offering 496 episodes of the coming-0f-age franchise, which is the most that have ever been available in one place in Canada. Bask in the nostalgia with seasons of The Kids of Degrassi, Degrassi Junior High, Degrassi High, Degrassi: The Next Generation and more. July 18

5. Sweet Magnolias, season three (Netflix)

The third season of this drama—which is set in a charming small town and follows three tight-knit friends as they experience life's ups and downs—picks up soon after last season's shocking brawl. Now, each of the women must make big decisions about life and love, all while knowing they'll be okay because they have one another. July 20

4. Minx, season two (Crave)

Available via the Starz add-on, this period comedy tracks earnest feminist Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) and low-rent magazine publisher Doug (Jake Johnson), who join forces to create the first-ever erotic magazine for women. Against all odds, the unlikely duo turned the magazine into a success in season one, which means that, in this new chapter, they're dealing with more money and notoriety than either of them know how to handle. July 21

3. Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount Plus)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman star in this latest series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. The spy thriller follows a female Marine who embarks on a mission to befriend the daughter of a suspected terrorist currently under the surveillance of the CIA. July 23

2. They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix)

Mystery, twists, laughs and eeriness—this sci-fi comedy has it all. The film is about an unlikely trio who meet after a series of very weird events, leading them down a rabbit hole that involves a government conspiracy. Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, David Alan Grier and Kiefer Sutherland star. July 21

1. The Bear, season two (Disney Plus)