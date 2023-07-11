The Afterparty is back for a second season—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are our 10 most anticipated new titles arriving on Hayu, CBC Gem, Prime Video, Netflix, Crave and Apple TV Plus

First up this week is season two of laugh-out-loud whodunit The Afterparty, which takes place at a wedding where the groom is murdered. There’s also Full Circle, a Steven Soderbergh–directed miniseries about a botched kidnapping that stars Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, Timothy Olyphant and CCH Pounder. For lighter fare, check out The Summer I Turned Pretty, an endearing YA dramedy about a teen girl caught in a love triangle from To All the Boys scribe Jenny Han, which is returning for its second season. Here are our picks for the 10 most anticipated new titles arriving on Hayu, CBC Gem, Prime Video, Netflix, Crave and Apple TV Plus this week.

10. The Real Housewives of New York City, season 14 (Hayu)

This long-running reality series is switching things up for its 14th season with an entirely new cast. Tune in and get lost in the interpersonal drama of glam New Yorkers, including content creator Sai De Silva, Somali Canadian model Ubah Hassan and Jenna Lyons, former creative director and president of J.Crew. July 16

9. Moonshine, season three (CBC Gem)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moonshine (@moonshineseries)

It’s time to return to the East Coast with the Finley-Cullens clan for the third season of this Canadian Screen Award–nominated dramedy, which follows a dysfunctional family as they run an aging campground. This time around, a mega resort has opened up near their land—which could spell major trouble for the business. July 16

8. Champions (Prime Video)

7. Too Hot to Handle, season five (Netflix)

6. Project Greenlight: A New Generation/Gray Matter (Crave)

5. Bird Box Barcelona (Netflix)

4. Survival of the Thickest (Netflix)

3. The Summer I Turned Pretty, season two (Prime Video)

2. Full Circle (Crave)

1. The Afterparty, season two (Apple TV Plus)