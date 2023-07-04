The Out-Laws on Netflix—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

The Out-Laws on Netflix—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are our 10 most anticipated new titles hitting Netflix, Disney Plus, CBC Gem, Prime Video and Crave

New comedy flick The Out-Laws, starring Nina Dobrev, Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin, follows a man who suspects his fiancée’s parents of robbing the bank he works at. There’s also the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer, a legal dramedy about a man trying to find justice for his clients, and the Canadian drama Riceboy Sleeps, an intimate film about a Korean immigrant single mother trying to make a better life for her son—and how that dynamic complicates their relationship. Here are our picks for the most anticipated new titles streaming on Netflix, Disney Plus, CBC Gem, Prime Video and Crave this week.

10. Hack My Home (Netflix)

HGTV meets Marie Kondo in this reality series centered around home renovations. Each episode focuses on a deserving family that needs more space in their home but doesn't have the budget for a major upgrade. Four experts combine their design skills to transform the family's space by helping them take full advantage of what they already have. July 7

9. The Ashley Madison Affair (Disney Plus)

Back in 2015, dating website Ashley Madison—which targets people already in relationships who are looking to have affairs—dominated headlines after its database was hacked and the secrets of its millions of users were exposed. This three-part docuseries tracks the rise and fall of the company through interviews with those who were affected by the leak, while also examining the site's surprising resurgence in the years following. July 7

8. Lac-Mégantic: This Is Not an Accident (CBC Gem)

Most Canadians remember the 2013 Lac-Mégantic tragedy, when a freight train carrying crude oil derailed in Quebec's Eastern Townships with devastating consequences. This four-episode documentary marks the 10-year anniversary of one of Canada's worst rail disasters, featuring interviews with officials, those responsible and the family members of those who died to examine what really happened—and whether it could happen again. July 6 and 7

7. Robots (Prime Video)

Shailene Woodley and Jack Whitehall star in this sci-fi rom-com, which is set in a near future where humans can use extremely lifelike androids in their places. Elaine and Charles are two such people who use their doubles to avoid the less appealing parts of dating. But, when their respective androids fall in love and run off with each other, the duo must team up to get their lives back. July 7

6. The Dessert (Crave)

6. The Dessert (Crave)

This Canadian sketch comedy show is the first original series of its kind for Crave. Filmed mainly in Hamilton and written by and starring Shane Cunningham, Isabella Campbell and Jillian Smart, each episode features sketches that are chaotic, original and outrageous—while leaving viewers in stitches. July 7

5. Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York (Crave)

5. Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York (Crave)

This four-part true-crime docuseries, which is based on the book by journalist Elon Green, investigates a serial killer who targeted gay men in New York during the early ’90s and the prejudices that undermined law enforcement’s work and media coverage of the murders. The episodes focus on the victims as well as the activists who finally forced the police to act and protect the queer community. July 9

4. The Horror of Dolores Roach (Prime Video)

Inspired by the podcast of the same name, this dark comedy–thriller finds Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) returning to a now-gentrified Washington Heights after spending 16 years in prison. There, she reunites with an old friend, who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement of his empanada shop. But, when her newfound stability is suddenly at risk, Dolores discovers that there's not much she isn't willing to do to protect it. July 7

3. Riceboy Sleeps (Crave)

This Canadian drama follows So-Young (Choi Seung-yoon), a Korean immigrant single mother trying to create a better life for her son (played by Dohyun Noel Hwang as a child and Ethan Hwang as a teen), who is forced to navigate bullying, racism and loneliness in his new home. July 7

2. The Lincoln Lawyer, season two, part one (Netflix)

After a successful first season, this legal dramedy—about a rough-around-the-edges LA lawyer who works out of the back of his Lincoln—is back. The second season is split into two parts and follows the titular lawyer (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) as he takes on a new case involving a woman with whom he was recently romantically involved. July 6

1. The Out-Laws (Netflix)