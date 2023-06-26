Hijack with Idris Elba—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are our 10 most anticipated titles debuting on Netflix, Crave, Disney Plus, Prime Video and Apple TV Plus

It’s the time for edge-of-your-seat action stories on the streamers this week. Among the titles promising to deliver thrills and high-calibre stunts is Hijack, a new series starring Idris Elba as a negotiator trying to end a plane hijacking. There’s also the third season of The Witcher, an intense fantasy series about a magical monster hunter who feels isolated from others, as well as the fourth and final season of Jack Ryan, in which the titular spy attempts to uncover corruption within the CIA. Here are our picks for the 10 most anticipated titles debuting on Netflix, Crave, Disney Plus, Prime Video and Apple TV Plus this week.

10. Is It Cake, Too? (Netflix)

9. Coming Home (Crave)

Following the run of the moving drama Little Bird—about a young Indigenous woman who was removed from her home in Saskatchewan and adopted into a Jewish Montreal family as a child—the series’ cast and crew come together for this documentary that delves into the history of the Sixties Scoops. Real-life survivors who were forcibly taken from their families also sit down for intimate interviews and share their stories. June 30

8. Warrior, Season 3 (Crave)

7. Secret Chef (Disney Plus)

6. Infinity Pool (Crave)

5. A Small Light (Disney Plus)

4. Run Rabbit Run (Netflix)

3. Jack Ryan, Season 4 (Prime Video)

2. The Witcher, Season 3, Volume 1 (Netflix)

1. Hijack (Apple TV Plus)