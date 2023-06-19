And Just Like That returns—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are our picks for the 10 most notable titles hitting Netflix, Crave, Prime Video and Disney Plus

If TV had blockbuster weekends like movies do, they might look a little like this. The highly anticipated second season of the Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That, is premiering—and it’s bringing back some old favourites. Also debuting is the long-awaited Marvel series Secret Invasion, which follows Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury as he attempts to thwart an alien takeover of Earth. Gabrielle Union is also starring in new rom-com The Perfect Find, about a woman who embarks on a secret relationship with her boss’s son. Here are our picks for the most notable new titles streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week.

10. Break Point, season one, part two (Netflix)

Last year, Serena Williams revealed that the US Open would likely be the final tournament of her career. Luckily for fans, the cameras were rolling for this sports docuseries, capturing other professional tennis players' reactions to the superstar's news and following the players as they vied for their own Grand Slam titles during the latter half of the 2022 season. June 21

Last year, Serena Williams revealed that the US Open would likely be the final tournament of her career. Luckily for fans, the cameras were rolling for this sports docuseries, capturing other professional tennis players’ reactions to the superstar’s news and following the players as they vied for their own Grand Slam titles during the latter half of the 2022 season. June 21

9. Take Care of Maya (Netflix)

In 2016, Maya Kowalski was rushed to the hospital in crippling pain that was likely related to a rare condition she'd previously had diagnosed. But her family never expected that Maya would soon end up in state custody, with devastating results. Now, the Kowalskis are sharing their story while delving into children's health care in the US. Now streaming

8. Sullivan’s Crossing (Crave)

Adapted from Robyn Carr's bestselling novels, this Canadian drama series follows Boston-based neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan, who retreats to her cozy Nova Scotia hometown where her estranged father still lives after legal trouble puts her career in jeopardy. Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson star. June 23

7. The Stroll (Crave)

This documentary examines the history of New York's Meatpacking District, which was known as "the Stroll" in the '90s and was home to transgender sex workers who sought a means of survival after being shunned from the workforce. Documentarians Kristen Lovell and Zackary Drucker interview the racialized trans women who know the area best, giving them space to recount the violence, the gentrification and the movement for trans rights that shaped the neighbourhood. June 21

6. Cocaine Bear (Prime Video)

One of the most meme-able movies of the year makes its streaming debut, and the premise is as delightfully ridiculous as the title of the Elizabeth Banks–directed flick would have you think: a 500-pound black bear consumes a large amount of cocaine and wreaks havoc across a Georgia forest. Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Margo Martindale and the late Ray Liotta star, among others. June 24

5. Glamorous (Netflix)

When Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), a young non-binary queer man, runs into his idol, supermodel turned beauty mogul Madolyn Addison (Kim Cattrall), he ends up landing a job that could change his life. As it turns out, the new opportunity may also let him shake up the industry, figure out who he is and discover what his queer identity means to him. June 22

4. The Perfect Find (Netflix)

Gabrielle Union stars in this rom-com as Jenna, a woman who is trying to revive her career in the fashion industry after a very public flameout. Her endeavour becomes even more complicated when she starts a secret relationship with a younger co-worker (Keith Powers)—who happens to be her boss's son. June 23

3. I’m a Virgo (Prime Video)

Filmmaker Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You) created this absurdist coming-of-age series, which follows a 13-foot-tall young Black man named Cootie (Jharrel Jerome). Cootie has been shielded from society for most of his life, but when he is discovered by a group of teenagers, he leaves his home to explore all that the world has to offer. June 23

2. Secret Invasion (Disney Plus)

Marvel's latest series tracks fan-favourite character Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he attempts to stop a rogue group of the shape-shifting alien species known as the Skrulls from gaining control of the Earth. Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Don Cheadle and Olivia Colman are also among the cast. June 21

1. And Just Like That, season two (Crave)