A new season of Black Mirror—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are our 10 most anticipated new titles hitting Crave, Netflix, Prime Video, CBC Gem and Disney Plus

Critically acclaimed British anthology series Black Mirror is back for its sixth season—with a star-studded cast that includes Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Salma Hayek and Aaron Paul—which means it’s time to prepare to feel unsettled, confused, freaked out and everything in between. Offset the emotional roller coaster with Extraction 2, the bombastic sequel to the 2020 action flick starring Chris Hemsworth as a deadly black-market mercenary, or the third season of The Righteous Gemstones, the HBO comedy about three siblings who want to take over their family’s televangelist megachurch. Here are our picks for the most anticipated new titles streaming on Crave, Netflix, Prime Video, CBC Gem and Disney Plus this week.

10. How Do You Measure a Year? (Crave)

Every year, filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt asks his daughter, Ella, the same set of questions on her birthday. This documentary is the culmination of those moments, capturing their father-daughter relationship as viewers see Ella go from a toddler to a young woman in just 29 minutes. June 14

9. Billionaire Murders (Crave)

The shocking murders of prominent Canadian couple Barry and Honey Sherman made headlines across the country and beyond in 2017, with Toronto Star investigative journalist Kevin Donovan often leading the way. This four-part docuseries leverages Donovan's expertise to dig in to the many twists, turns and conspiracy theories behind the unsolved case. June 16

8. Our Planet II (Netflix)

Five years after nature documentary Our Planet impressed with its stunning imagery and stories about how the climate crisis is harming all living beings, the crew is back for a sequel series. Narrated once again by David Attenborough, this batch of episodes examines the migration patterns of animals around the globe. June 14

7. Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (Prime Video)

Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim star in this drama as US sergeant Jake and Afghan interpreter Ahmed. During the US war in Afghanistan, Ahmed risks his life to carry an injured Jake to safety. Once back home, Jake must figure out how to get Ahmed and his family, who are now in hiding, the visas that were once promised to them. June 14

6. Alter Boys (CBC Gem)

This Canadian drama series follows a group of young men who are rescued from a forest fire that tore through their northern Manitoba conversion-therapy camp. Inspired by creator Jonathan Lawrence's harrowing research into conversion therapy, the show unfolds as the men recount their stories of trauma, queer love, friendship and resilience. June 16

5. Chevalier (Disney Plus)

Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars in this biographical drama inspired by the life of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The film tracks the musician's rise from his origins as the illegitimate son of an enslaved African woman and a French plantation owner to the highest levels of French society—including an affair with Marie Antoinette. Lucy Boynton, Samara Weaving and Minnie Driver also star. June 16

4. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, season two (Crave)

This fan-favourite Star Trek show—which follows Captain Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise in the decade before the original series—is back for another round. This season, the crew explores new worlds and faces even higher stakes. June 15

3. The Righteous Gemstones, season three (Crave)

In the third season of this critically acclaimed HBO comedy—about a world-famous televangelist family—the three Gemstone siblings (played by Danny McBride, Edi Patterson and Adam DeVine) finally have what they've always wanted: control of their megachurch. But they're about to discover that taking the throne requires a lot more work than they thought. June 18

2. Extraction 2 (Netflix)

Chris Hemsworth returns for the blustering sequel to 2020's Extraction, starring as the lethal, highly skilled black-market mercenary Tyler Rake. The film is set nine months after Rake was presumed dead. Now back to work, he is assigned to rescue the imprisoned family of a ruthless Georgian gangster. June 16

1. Black Mirror, season six (Netflix)