Apple TV Plus’s The Crowded Room—and everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are our picks for the 10 most anticipated titles hitting Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Crave and CBC Gem

Variety is the name of the game on the streamers this week thanks to three buzzy debuts that will appeal to all kinds of viewers. First up is Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron’s highly anticipated sequel, which is perfect for action and fantasy lovers. There’s also the fourth and final season of Mindy Kaling’s teen comedy Never Have I Ever, which finds Canadian star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan stepping into Devi’s final year of high school (with hilarious results, of course). And don’t miss the star-studded psychological thriller The Crowded Room, which follows a twisty murder case in 1979 New York and stars Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried.

10. The Age of Influence (Disney Plus)

Social media—and, by extension, influencers—are pretty much inescapable for anyone who uses the internet. This six-part docuseries dives into the dark side of influencer culture through the stories of both infamous grifters and the people they’ve wronged. Now streaming

9. Human Resources, season two (Netflix)

8. Tour de France: Unchained (Netflix)

7. Into My Name (CBC Gem)

6. Flamin’ Hot (Disney Plus)

5. A Man Called Otto (Crave)

4. The Lake (Prime Video)

3. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney Plus)

2. Never Have I Ever, season four (Netflix)

1. The Crowded Room (Apple TV Plus)