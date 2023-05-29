The Idol hits Crave—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are our picks for the 10 most anticipated new titles streaming on Prime Video, Hayu, Crave and Netflix

As the first day of summer draws near, things are continuing to heat up both off and on screen. This week, the controversial, headline-making drama co-created by The Weeknd and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, The Idol, makes its long-awaited debut. There’s also the conclusion to the fourth and final season of trippy mystery drama Manifest, which follows a group of airplane passengers whose turbulent flight lands five years into the future, and the third season of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, a critically acclaimed sketch series starring SNL bona fides. Here are our picks for the 10 most anticipated new titles streaming on Prime Video, Hayu, Crave and Netflix this week.

10. Deadloch (Prime Video)

This Australian dark-comedy series is set in a quiet Tasmanian town where not much happens—until a dead body is found on the beach, sending locals reeling. Two detectives must set aside their clashing personalities to solve the case while the rest of the town tries to uphold the status quo by preparing for its annual winter festival. June 2

2. Drop the Needle (Prime Video)

In August 1990, Eugene Tam opened the doors of Play De Record, a local record shop that became a hub for underground music in Toronto and across Canada. This documentary digs in to the story of the iconic shop, examining how it became a beacon in the industry with the help of local talent like Kardinal Offishall, Russell Peters and Maestro Fresh Wes. June 2

8. Vanderpump Rules, season 10 reunion, part two (Hayu)

Reality TV obsessives (and much of the internet) have spent weeks following this franchise's recent bombshell. Dubbed "Scandoval," it involves cast member Tom Sandoval's affair with screenmate Raquel Leviss—who was a close friend of Sandoval's long-term partner, Ariana Madix. Now, for the first time, the series' cast has reconvened in front of the cameras for a three-part reunion special to dish about the drama. May 31

7. Reality (Crave)

Sydney Sweeney stars in this inspired-by-true-events HBO film as Reality Winner, a young US intelligence specialist who arrives home one day to find two FBI agents waiting for her. It turns out that Winner is suspected of leaking government information about Russian interference in the 2016 election, and what follows is an hours-long interrogation in order to get to the bottom of what really happened. Now streaming

6. Magic Mike’s Last Dance (Crave)

In this final instalment of the Magic Mike trilogy, Channing Tatum returns as the titular dancer, who is lured to London by a wealthy socialite seeking help to produce an elaborate stage play. Salma Hayek Pinault also stars. June 2

5. Knock at the Cabin (Prime Video)

M. Night Shyamalan's latest twisty flick follows a young family on vacation at a cabin in the woods. Things take a turn, however, when they're held hostage by four armed strangers, who ask them to make a horrifying decision to prevent an apocalypse. Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Rupert Grint and Abby Quinn star. June 3

4. With Love, season two (Prime Video)

This charming rom-com series follows a Latino family as they navigate life and love, honing in on siblings Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge (Mark Indelicato). In season two, each episode is set during a celebratory event, with Jorge focusing on his first serious relationship while Lily is torn between two suitors. June 2

3. I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, season three (Netflix)

Get ready to bust a gut with the return of this critically acclaimed sketch comedy series, which stars co-creator Tim Robinson. Try not to feel too much second-hand embarrassment as Robinson and his guests (including various SNL alumni) dive headlong into situations so awkward that they feel the need to, well, leave. May 30

2. Manifest, season four, part two (Netflix)

This trippy series—about a plane that goes through a scary bout of turbulence and lands five years into the future—comes to an end with this final set of 10 episodes. This time around, the survivors are nearing what is believed to be their predestined death date, and they must figure out how to avoid their fate in order to save all of humanity. June 2

1. The Idol (Crave)