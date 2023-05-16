High Desert with Patricia Arquette—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are our 10 most anticipated titles streaming on Netflix, Crave, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus

The May long weekend is fast approaching, which means more time for friends, family and kicking back with the streamers. Fittingly, a new Letterkenny special—following the gang as they celebrate May 24—makes its debut this week. There’s also High Desert, a Patricia Arquette–led comedy series about a struggling woman who decides to change her life by becoming a private investigator; XO, Kitty, a sequel series to the To All the Boys movies starring Canada’s Anna Cathcart; and a remake of ’90s sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump starring Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow. Here are our picks for the most anticipated titles streaming on Netflix, Crave, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus this week.

10. Working: What We Do All Day (Netflix)

This Barack Obama–hosted docuseries takes a modern approach to Studs Terkel’s 1974 nonfiction book that chronicled how work affects every aspect of our lives. Nearly 50 years later, the series focuses on the home care, tech and hospitality industries to explore how work has changed in the face of rising inequality, technology and more—all while asking what it now means to have a “good” job. May 17

9. Angel City (Crave)

When Angel City Football Club debuted as part of the National Women’s Soccer League last year, it was backed by the largest women-ownership group in professional sports—including A-list investors like Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Jennifer Garner, Mia Hamm, and more. This three-part docuseries tracks the team’s inaugural season, examining what it takes to build a franchise and be a trailblazer in the world of sports. May 16

8. Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (Netflix)

Anna Nicole Smith (a.k.a. Vickie Lynn Hogan) was a prominent fixture in pop culture in the ’90s and early 2000s—from posing on the cover of Playboy to modelling for Guess, acting in films and starring in her own reality show—until her tragic death from an accidental drug overdose in 2007, when she was just 39. But the public may never have truly known her. This documentary tries to change that using never-before-seen footage, home videos and interviews with those who were closest to her. May 16

7. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Crave)

6. Sisters (Crave)

5. White Men Can’t Jump (Disney Plus)

4. Selling Sunset, season six (Netflix)

3. XO, Kitty (Netflix)

2. Letterkenny: May 2-4 (Crave)

Good news, Letterkenny fans: you don’t have to wait for a brand-new season to catch up with the snappy comedy’s eclectic cast of characters. Not much has been revealed about this special episode of the hit Canadian series other than that the gang is coming together to celebrate the May 24 long weekend—and, really, what else do you need to know? May 19

1. High Desert (Apple TV Plus)