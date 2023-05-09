Ben Affleck’s Air—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are our top 10 new titles hitting Disney Plus, Prime Video, Netflix and Apple TV Plus

The stars are aligning for A-list couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez—or at least the streamer schedules are: each half of the famous pair has a project debuting online this week. For Affleck, it’s Air, which tells the origin story of Nike’s shoe deal with basketball legend Michael Jordan. Meanwhile, Lopez stars as a deadly assassin in the new action flick The Mother. There’s also Class of ’09, a suspense-thriller that explores what happens when the FBI and AI come together, and City on Fire, a crime drama about the murder of a young woman in New York that ends up revealing a much larger conspiracy. Here are our picks for the most notable new titles hitting Disney Plus, Prime Video, Netflix and Apple TV Plus this week.

10. The Muppets Mayhem (Disney Plus)

The Muppets are back—this time as their ’70s-era house band, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem. This new series follows the group as they attempt to record their debut album while learning what it means to work in the modern-day music industry. Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Paula Abdul, Nicole Byer, Chris Stapleton, Weird Al, Ben Schwartz and Zedd are among the celebs making appearances. May 10

9. Moonage Daydream (Prime Video)

8. Mulligan (Netflix)

7. Queer Eye, season seven (Netflix)

6. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV Plus)

5. Crater (Disney Plus)

4. City on Fire (Apple TV Plus)

3. Class of ’09 (Disney Plus)

2. The Mother (Netflix)

1. Air (Prime Video)