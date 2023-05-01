Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are our 10 most anticipated titles streaming on Netflix, Disney Plus, Crave, Prime Video and Apple TV Plus

Prepare to get swept off your feet (or couch) this week by the debut of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The series, written by producer Shonda Rhimes, is a prequel to the hugely popular period romance-drama and tells the story of how Queen Charlotte came to be the formidable matchmaking monarch fans of the franchise know and love. There’s also White House Plumber, a star-studded HBO miniseries about the political operatives involved in the Watergate scandal, and the streaming debut of Triangle of Sadness, the Palme d’Or–winning satirical film about obscenely wealthy passengers on a luxurious cruise ship. Here are our picks for the 10 most anticipated titles streaming on Netflix, Disney Plus, Crave, Prime Video and Apple TV Plus this week.

10. Love Village (Netflix)

This Japanese reality series attempts to take a more mature approach to love and dating by following singles 35 and older—many of whom have been previously married and have children—as they move into a house in the countryside to mix and mingle. The rules are simple: find a second chance at love with someone in the house or return home alone. May 2

9. Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All (Disney Plus)

Fans mostly know Ed Sheeran from what he reveals in his award-winning music. That is, until the British artist signed on to make a documentary around the time his wife, Cherry Seaborn, began facing health struggles and he lost his best friend, SBTV founder Jamal Edwards. The result is an intimate look at Sheeran’s life, career, mental health, family, and more. May 3

8. Shelved (Crave)

What do you get when you mix The Office with the run-down branch of a Toronto public library? Shelved, a Canadian sitcom that follows the quirky staff of Jameson Library, who all have very different ideas about how to do their jobs but just want the best for their community—and for one another. May 5

7. Great Expectations (Disney Plus)

Charles Dickens’s classic coming-of-age tale—about an orphan who goes looking for a better life after a twist of fate—gets a new life in this latest TV adaptation. The miniseries was developed by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and stars Fionn Whitehead as Pip and Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham. Now streaming

6. M3GAN (Prime Video)

The most meme-able movie of the year makes its streaming debut. This horror flick follows Gemma (Allison Williams), a roboticist who has created a brilliant lifelike AI doll. When she suddenly becomes her niece’s guardian, Gemma decides to give the girl the doll for companionship, with unexpected—and highly dangerous—consequences. May 6

5. Silo (Apple TV Plus)

In this dystopian sci-fi series, there are only 10,000 people left on the planet, and they all live in a mile-deep silo to protect them from the dangers of the ruined world. To make matters worse, no one knows when or why the silo was built, and anyone who asks questions ends up dead. Still, the threats both inside and out won’t stop one engineer from getting to the bottom of things. Rebecca Ferguson, Common, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Tim Robbins star. May 5

4. Triangle of Sadness (Prime Video)

The winner of last year’s Palme d’Or, this Oscar-nominated black comedy satirizes the lives of the obscenely wealthy via the passengers of a luxury cruise ship, examining the relationships between power, beauty and money. The movie is the English-language feature-length debut of acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund (Force Majeure, The Square). May 5

3. White House Plumbers (Crave)

Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Domhnall Gleeson, Lena Headey and Kiernan Shipka star in this inspired-by-true-events miniseries, which follows a group of political operatives who are tasked with doing whatever it takes to protect Richard Nixon’s presidency—and end up inciting the Watergate scandal. Now streaming

2. The Other Two, season three (Crave)

This critically acclaimed comedy—about two floundering adult millennials, Brooke and Cary, who are struggling to accept the sudden fame of their much younger brother, Chase—is back for a third season. This time around, life is looking quite different for the siblings: Chase is now an adult, Brooke has a successful career and Cary’s acting dreams have taken off. But what if it’s all too good to be true? May 4

1. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

Shonda Rhimes co-wrote this Bridgerton prequel miniseries, which focuses on the formidable Queen Charlotte (played in the OG series by Golda Rosheuvel). Here, rising star India Amarteifio steps into the role of a young Queen Charlotte, chronicling her sweeping romance with King George III (Corey Mylchreest) and her rise to monarchical power. May 4