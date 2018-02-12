Sports

The Internet really wants Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir to hook up

By |  

This morning, while most Canadians slept, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir helped Canada win its first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics, in team figure skating. When they took the ice to a cover of “Roxanne” from Moulin Rouge, the judges saw a technically proficient 10-point routine. The rest of the world saw, well, two people on skates doing everything short of getting it on. They twirled, they touched, they gazed into each other’s eyes like Jack and Rose on a capsizing Titanic. The routine was just smutty enough that you’d be embarrassed to watch it with your parents. Here it is, complete with sensual French commentary:

Late-night viewers were a little hot and bothered:

And that was without the “risqué” move they cut from the routine:

Naturally, Twitter framed them as the perfect couple, despite the fact they’re completely platonic (minus a date or two as grade schoolers):

And Canadians, who already saw this in 2010 and 2014, reflected on the great national tradition of “shipping” Tessa and Scott (i.e., wishing they were together):

That last tweet nailed it. For example:

Some people presented evidence to the contrary:

While others were simply in denial:

And the truth certainly didn’t stop people from imagining their own fanfic finales to Virtue and Moir’s careers:

Their on-ice chemistry was even enough to spark a series of X-Files tweets:

 

Topics: Ice Dancing Olympics scott moir tessa virtue

