Tickets for Toronto Life’s annual Best Restaurants event are on sale now

On May 15, join us for our annual Best Restaurants event at the Evergreen Brick Works, where chefs featured in June’s Where to Eat Now issue will be cooking up their signature dishes. For one night only, Toronto’s hottest new restaurants and some cherished favourites will come together under one roof for this all-you-can-eat event. But that’s not all: many other exciting vendors will be on site to give guests the chance to try new food trends and top-shelf cocktails.

Monday May 15, 2023
7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Evergreen Brick Works
550 Bayview Ave., Toronto

