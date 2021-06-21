This social worker and part-time interpreter makes $65,000 a year. How does she spend it during the pandemic?

Who Nosipho Mabuza, 32

What she does Social worker at a downtown homeless shelter and a part-time Siswati language interpreter for the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada

What she makes $65,000 a year

Where she lives In a two-bed, two-bath condo at McCowan and the 401

Regular Expenses

Rent $2,000 a month.

Internet $85 a month, with Bell.

Groceries $400 a month, from Walmart in Bendale. “I like Walmart because it’s got everything, from fresh produce to household products, so I don’t need to visit several stores during Covid.”

Cellphone $110 a month, for unlimited data, with Freedom Mobile.

Takeout $200 a month. “I order at least once a week from Nando’s in Dorset Park. I like the lemon-herb chicken and peri-peri fries.”

Car-related expenses $485 a month, for insurance, gas and maintenance. “I drive downtown to my office, as well as out to the Scarborough Bluffs to take walks.”

Subscriptions $8 a month, for Amazon Prime. “I recently started watching The Underground Railroad.”

Savings $1,000 a month, split between an RRSP, a TFSA and a regular savings account. “I’m saving up to travel when the borders open—maybe an all-inclusive vacation in Jamaica.”

Recent Splurges

2020 Hyundai Tucson $37,000. “It’s my first new car. I bought it using a bank loan, which I’m paying off at $400 a month.”

Makeup $150, for lipstick, eyeshadow and lashes, from Luxe Beauty House.

Africa t-shirts $120, from Clothing by AIM. “I bought one shirt with a graphic

of the African continent, and another one that says ‘Africa’ on the front.”