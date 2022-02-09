City

This couple makes a combined $106,000 a year. How are they spending during the pandemic?

This couple makes a combined $106,000 a year. How are they spending during the pandemic?

By | Photography By Ebti Nabag |  

By | Photography By Ebti Nabag |  

Who Jaclyn Vogl (@jaclynvoglphotography), 32, and Tom Fletcher, 33
What they do She’s a photographer; he’s a private chef
What they make A combined $106,000
Where they live A three-bedroom apartment at Ossington and Dupont

Regular Expenses

Rent $1,150 a month, including utilities, for half of the apartment. “We share with a roommate, but he’s a close friend so we get along well,” says Tom.

Internet $75 a month.

Cell $125 a month.

Subscriptions $20 a month, for Crave Total, which includes HBO and Showtime. “The Night Of is one of the best series I’ve seen in a while,” says Jaclyn.

Transportation $60 a month, for Uber. “Tom likes to bike everywhere, and I’ll usually take an Uber to get to my photo studio.”

Groceries $800 a month. “We eat well at home because Tom’s an amazing chef,” says Jaclyn. “Right now he’s on a carnivore diet, which has upped our grocery bill.”

Eating out $310 a month. “We go out maybe twice a month, at most, on special occasions,” says Tom. “We love the chicken sandwich at Maha’s in the east end.”

Jaclyn’s photography studio $3,000 a month. “I opened the doors to Suite 406 last year,” says Jaclyn. “It’s a 1,425-square-foot studio at Spadina and Adelaide.”

Recent Splurges

Two-week trip to B.C. $6,000, for travel, food and lodging. “We visited Vancouver, Whistler and Tofino last fall,” says Jaclyn. “Of course, I took photos of everything I could. The mountains were majestic.”

Niche Zero coffee grinder $900. “I drink as many as six espressos a day, and this grinder should last me forever,” says Tom.

Interested in sharing your cost of living? Send a breakdown of your expenses to costofliving@torontolife.com

Topics: cost of living

 

The Latest

Inside the Drake Hotel&#8217;s colourful new wing with pop art, psychedelic carpets and retro finishes
Style

Inside the Drake Hotel’s colourful new wing with pop art, psychedelic carpets and retro finishes

Westcott Vineyards’ Casey Kulczyk on the power of place in winemaking
TL Insider

Westcott Vineyards’ Casey Kulczyk on the power of place in winemaking

Super Bowl Sunday: Toronto restaurants and bars offering takeout snack platters, fried chicken feasts and five-course meals
Food & Drink

Super Bowl Sunday: Toronto restaurants and bars offering takeout snack platters, fried chicken feasts and five-course meals

Toronto&#8217;s best sports bars

Toronto’s best sports bars

A Toronto couple wanted to ditch the city. So they sold their $1.5-million Danforth semi and bought a $660,000 farm in Williamsford
Real Estate

A Toronto couple wanted to ditch the city. So they sold their $1.5-million Danforth semi and bought a $660,000 farm in Williamsford

&#8220;You can buy a house in the metaverse for $15,000&#8221;: This guy is the CEO of a company paying millions for virtual real estate
Real Estate

“You can buy a house in the metaverse for $15,000”: This guy is the CEO of a company paying millions for virtual real estate