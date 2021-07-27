City

The Upstart: Mark Bordo is making visiting the veterinarian easier than ever

The Upstart: Mark Bordo is making visiting the veterinarian easier than ever

By |  

By |  

Allison Clark Photography

Who: Mark Bordo, co-founder and CEO of Vetster, a telemedicine service for pets
Company HQ: Yonge and Lawrence
Founded: 2020
Employees: 30

How it works: “Users create a free account for their pet—whether it’s a cat, a turtle or a horse—then Vetster will connect them with a registered veterinarian for a virtual appointment.”

Eureka moment: “Before the pandemic, I was a CEO stuck at the office most days, and I had a hard time getting my 13-year-old cockapoo, Riley, to the vet. Most of the time, someone else would have to take her, which wasn’t working for me. So I started thinking about telemedicine for animals. I wanted to create a service for people who were housebound, travelling or otherwise unable to get immediate health care for their pet.”

How much you spent initially: “$100,000 for product development, research and marketing, as well as hiring a head of strategy and a medical director.”

Your turning point: “The pandemic really accelerated everything for us. Suddenly, the rise in pet adoption, combined with everyone being stuck at home, increased the demand for virtual veterinary visits.”

Your big-time backers: “We got $12.5 million from angel investors and venture capital firms like Whitecap, Brightspark and Hedgewood.”

Tech jargon you use too much: ‘Pace.’ It basically describes doing things quickly. The world moves really fast, so I’m always focused on ways to help the company grow.”

The best advice you’ve received: “ ‘Be persistent.’ Being an entrepreneur is difficult, but every good idea can be successful if you execute and overcome the day-to-day hurdles.”

The worst advice you’ve received: “ ‘That idea won’t work.’ Some of the biggest tech success stories probably heard this at some point along the way. You just need to block out the negativity.” 

Past life: “In the 2000s, before Airbnb existed, I started the vacation rental marketplace CanadaStays. I eventually sold it to Expedia in 2019.”

Coolest thing in your office: “A painting of some of the most famous goal celebrations in Canadian hockey history, featuring Henderson, Gretzky and Crosby. I bought it online for $250.”

Typical work-from-home attire: “I’m a big baseball fan. I like to wear T-shirts with the Blue Jays or Yankees logo on them.”

App you can’t live without: “MLB.com. When I’m not focused on work or family, I turn my attention to sports, which helps me decompress.”

If you weren’t running a start-up: “I’d love to be the general manager of the Leafs or Blue Jays.”

Topics:

 

Big Stories

How I survived Canada’s residential school system
Life

How I survived Canada’s residential school system

Twelve amazing high school grads on how they survived the year of Covid
City

Twelve amazing high school grads on how they survived the year of Covid

The man who built a $24-million miniature replica of Canada
City

The man who built a $24-million miniature replica of Canada

Inside a vicious property battle on the Islands
City

Inside a vicious property battle on the Islands

The scam that revealed chaos and a culture of fraud at Queen’s Park
City

The scam that revealed chaos and a culture of fraud at Queen’s Park

Real estate adventures in cottage country
Real Estate

Real estate adventures in cottage country