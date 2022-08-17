The New Hollywood North

The actors, directors, showrunners, producers and other Toronto talent making waves right now

By Patricia Karounos, Simon Lewsen, Sarah Liss, Jason McBride, Soraya Roberts, Mathew Silver, Caitlin Stall-Paquet and Caitlin Walsh Miller |

We’ve all felt that twinge of annoyance when Toronto masquerades as someplace else on screen. But, lately, the city has been starring as itself. This year, Turning Red beamed cotton-candy-coloured animations of Kensington Market to audiences across the globe. Sort Of took viewers inside Parkdale art galleries and King West bars. Hell, one of Netflix’s biggest blockbusters was called The Man From Toronto.

It’s not just our skyline in the spot-light but also the city’s actors, directors, showrunners, writers and producers. Whatever the genre, network or streaming service, it’s impossible to avoid the tidal wave of film and TV talent flowing from the GTA right now, wowing critics and enchanting audiences.

Below, you’ll find a selection of brilliant local stars: Marvel heroes, sitcom leads, queer icons, teen prodigies and irresistible bad boys. They’re already sweeping up awards, landing new projects and telling fresh stories that reflect Toronto’s electrifying diversity. And the average age among them is 26, which means that, for all their successes, they’re just getting started.

 

 
1.
The Actors
Up close and personal with the city’s new superstars
Image of Iman Vellani
Iman Vellani
Just a few years ago, she was a superhero-loving high schooler in Markham. Today, she's a global superstar. Inside the rise of Ms. Marvel
Image of Mae Martin
Mae Martin
The creator and star of the queer Netflix dramedy Feel Good has a glut of new projects on the way
Image of Bilal Baig
Bilal Baig
The story behind Sort Of, the big-hearted CBC series that turned the rookie TV actor into a star
Image of D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
He's the sensitive, scrappy heartthrob at the centre of the FX comedy Reservation Dogs, one of the best shows of the year
Image of Shayla Brown
Shayla Brown
The 18-year-old Midland actor was so good that Sarah Polley wrote a new character for her in the upcoming film Women Talking
Image of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
She beat out 15,000 other young women to play the star of Mindy Kaling’s hit rom-com series Never Have I Ever
Image of Alex Mallari Jr.
Alex Mallari Jr.
The Scarborough actor has already worked with Simu Liu and Ryan Reynolds. Up next, a big-budget rom-com with Jennifer Lopez
Image of Kevin Alves
Kevin Alves
A Q&A with the Yellowjackets star before he heads back into the woods to shoot season two
Image of Hamza Haq
Hamza Haq
A Q&A with the star of the award-winning medical drama Transplant

 

 
2.
The Directors
Toronto filmmakers on their big breaks, favourite films and the movies they’d make if they had $1 billion
Image of Danis Goulet
Danis Goulet
“Somebody needs to do a better job telling Indigenous stories”
Image of Kelly Fyffe-Marshall
Kelly Fyffe-Marshall
“Audiences, not awards bodies, should decide what’s good”
Image of Tiffany Hsiung
Tiffany Hsiung
“Every film is like your child. Finishing is like watching them leave home”
Image of Randall
Randall "R. T." Thorne
“I met Prince while I was working at MuchMusic”
Image of Deborah Chow
Deborah Chow
“I’d love to see filmmakers take more risks”
Image of Thyrone Tommy
Thyrone Tommy
“I want the Oscar for best director. No Black director has ever won one”
Image of Stephen Dunn
Stephen Dunn
“Everyone has something to say. Don’t be afraid to access that”
Image of Renuka Jeyapalan
Renuka Jeyapalan
“The Godfather broke open the craft of filmmaking for me”
Image of Molly McGlynn
Molly McGlynn
“Catherine Reitman had me direct an episode of Workin’ Moms. I haven't looked back”
Image of Daniel Roher
Daniel Roher
“Jim Carrey emailed me saying he admired my documentary”

 

 
3.
The Showrunners
Image of
The Toronto talent behind some of TV’s buzziest shows

 

 
4.
The Indie Hit
Image of
The story behind Scarborough’s big screen success
 
5.
The Schitt’s Phenomenon
Image of
The runaway success of Schitt’s Creek sent the careers of its cast and creators into overdrive. Here’s what they’re up to now
 

