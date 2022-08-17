The New Hollywood North: Molly McGlynn

The Mary Goes Round director on her big break, her favourite films and what movie she’d make with $1 billion

Known for: Mary Goes Round, a drama about a substance abuse counsellor

First filmmaking experience: “In 2013, my friend Marni Van Dyk and I made a short film called I Am Not a Weird Person with one of my best friends. It was about an agoraphobic woman who leaves the house to get toothpaste.”

Why you decided to become a director: “After making that short film, I was bitten by the directing bug. Plus, I was working as a personal assistant, but I was terrible at it, so I needed a new job.”

Your big break: “In 2017, when Catherine Reitman had me direct an episode of Workin’ Moms. I haven’t looked back since.”

Something every young director should know: “To have a specific point of view, you need to have lived a life.”

Desert island movie: “Thelma and Louise. It’s about women taking survival into their own hands.”

Movie you’ve watched the most times: “When Harry Met Sally. New York in the fall and cable-knit sweaters.”

Favourite director: “I would say Céline Sciamma, the French director. Every frame is a work of art.”

Hollywood star you most want to work with: “Kristen Wiig. I think she’s an incredibly versatile performer, able to flip between comedy and drama.”

Most memorable celebrity interaction: “Directing Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in Grace and Frankie. It was really intimidating to work with women of their calibre.”

Favourite cinema snack: “Junior Mints and popcorn.”

Toughest part about directing: “It takes a toll on your personal life. The hours are long, and you never know what you’re doing next.”

One simple fix that would improve the film industry in Canada: “Give opportunities to newer filmmakers with an underrepresented point of view.”

Someone gives you a $1-billion budget. What movie do you make? “A documentary based on the making of a director’s $1-billion film, and she has no idea what the script is.”

Would you rather win an Oscar for best director or direct the highest grossing film of all time? “The Oscar, because I’m a snob.”

Your next project: “I’m currently wrapping up my second feature, Bloody Hell. It’s loosely based on my experience being diagnosed with a reproductive condition called MRKH syndrome.”