City

Some photos of the carnage wreaked by yesterday’s storm

Some photos of the carnage wreaked by yesterday’s storm

By |  

By |  

On Sunday, a hellish torrent of rain and wind ripped through Toronto. Lucky for the city, the storm was a mere trickle compared to Irma, Maria or Ophelia—it seemed to rage for five minutes before disappearing entirely—but it still wreaked havoc on trees, cars and hydro poles, leaving 25,000 homes without power overnight (most of those houses now have power again). Here, a look at the aftermath.

First, a terrifying view of its arrival:

It awakened a demon ghost in this person’s patio cushion:

Currently happening…omg we are scared!!!😮 #storm#torontostorm

A post shared by Brandy 💖 (@brandythemenace) on

The wind took out a beer billboard:

And lodged a twig in this woman’s hair:

Storm: 1. Car: 0:

These SUVs were a little luckier:

The storm took down a street lamp:

And snapped this tree clean in half:

This street was particularly apocalyptic-looking:

Roncesvalles went dark:

Some folks surveyed the damage this morning:

Waterloo got it much worse than Toronto:

But these kids in Burlington saw a bright side:

And this little guy rolled with it:

 

Topics: Storm

 

The Latest

Art

Inside the private art collection of Drake Hotel curator Mia Nielsen

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $1.45-million Parkdale Victorian that shows what a difference a few months can make

Culture

A night with David Sedaris, a Charlotte Day Wilson show and eight other things to see, do, hear and read this week

Houses

Condo of the Week: $1 million for a three-level suite in a converted church on the Danforth

Real Estate

Q&A: Jonathan Gitlin, the RioCan boss who thinks rent control is bad for renters

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Bar Sybanne, a new Mediterranean tapas bar on Ossington