Some photos of the carnage wreaked by yesterday’s storm

Some photos of the carnage wreaked by yesterday’s storm

On Sunday, a hellish torrent of rain and wind ripped through Toronto. Lucky for the city, the storm was a mere trickle compared to Irma, Maria or Ophelia—it seemed to rage for five minutes before disappearing entirely—but it still wreaked havoc on trees, cars and hydro poles, leaving 25,000 homes without power overnight (most of those houses now have power again). Here, a look at the aftermath.

First, a terrifying view of its arrival:

Well, that was intense! Fall storm rolls into downtown Toronto… #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/yGsJaUZbOA — James Lewis (@JLewisCTV) October 15, 2017

It awakened a demon ghost in this person’s patio cushion:

Currently happening…omg we are scared!!!😮 #storm#torontostorm A post shared by Brandy 💖 (@brandythemenace) on Oct 15, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

The wind took out a beer billboard:

And lodged a twig in this woman’s hair:

It's so windy out that this got lodged into my hair on the way home. #toronto pic.twitter.com/EmFoFW5XYi — Liz Worth (@LizWorthTarot) October 16, 2017

Storm: 1. Car: 0:

Thousands still without power around GTA after windstorm https://t.co/vmKuaoC7Eo pic.twitter.com/WRixPX2XZQ — CP24 (@CP24) October 16, 2017

These SUVs were a little luckier:

Strong winds too much for this tree in #Leaside Landing right on this SUV. 📷 @reallyrenah #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/ElFsENzOe3 — Simon Ostler (@SimonOstler) October 15, 2017

Davisville a few mins ago. Windy one out there. Take care #Toronto pic.twitter.com/gkM1SfMAjj — Brian Fitzpatrick (@BrianFitz_) October 15, 2017

The storm took down a street lamp:

From earlier today! Big storm in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/FvsZ25xI2Z — Liam Kaufman (@liamkaufman) October 16, 2017

And snapped this tree clean in half:

Big tree down at Trinity Bellwoods Park #onstorm pic.twitter.com/6pbkh1ikZp — Tucker Schreiber (@tuckerschreiber) October 15, 2017

This street was particularly apocalyptic-looking:

My street got fuckkked by this storm pic.twitter.com/pjf01bHV6i — lost kitten (@fraulein__) October 16, 2017

Roncesvalles went dark:

roncesvalles ave still totally dark from the storm pic.twitter.com/QHlODWwk92 — 🕳 (@WilliamMacIvor) October 16, 2017

Some folks surveyed the damage this morning:

@311Toronto @TorontoHydro now how do we get the tree removed? Left on my lawn from yesterday’s storm pic.twitter.com/QmsWzLBUYB — Glenn Stants (@stantsy) October 16, 2017

Last night’s storm brought down parts of trees, blocking my street. pic.twitter.com/ADzHU6B5uQ — Chris Houston (@chris_m_h) October 16, 2017

Waterloo got it much worse than Toronto:

But these kids in Burlington saw a bright side:

Kids jumping over one of many downed trees in downtown Burlington. #BurlOn #onstorm pic.twitter.com/3OvCASmVAQ — DR (@Media371) October 15, 2017

And this little guy rolled with it: