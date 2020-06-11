City

Paul Taylor of FoodShare in conversation with Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford

On June 10, Paul Taylor spoke to Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford for “This City Live” about his work as executive director of FoodShare—a non-profit devoted to improving Torontonians’ access to nutritious food.

In an intimate and wide-ranging conversation, he spoke about his own childhood experiences with food insecurity, what it was like for him to participate in the anti-racism protest movement over the past few weeks, and how FoodShare quickly mobilized to distribute more than 300,000 pounds of fresh produce to low-income families since the beginning of the pandemic. “Food,” says Paul, “is a fundamental human right.”

