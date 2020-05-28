City

Sunnybrook doctor Ariel Lefkowitz in conversation with Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford

He was in charge of the Covid ward at Sunnybrook and kept a diary of his experience

Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford interviewed the 32-year-old doctor Ariel Lefkowitz about his experience setting up Sunnybrook’s first Covid ward. For a few weeks in mid-March, when hospitals in Toronto were scrambling to figure out how to care for Covid patients, he kept a diary which he submitted to Toronto Life. It became Toronto Life’s June cover story.

In this intimate interview, Lefkowitz talks about the emotional toll of health care during the pandemic, the fear and exhaustion he experienced, and the lessons he has learned that will stay with him for a lifetime. He also provides insights into what Sunnybrook is like right now, the impact Covid has had on patients with other ailments, and how medicine has been changed forever.

