“I use my second bedroom as an art studio”: How a 27-year-old innovation consultant spends her money

“I use my second bedroom as an art studio”: How a 27-year-old innovation consultant spends her money

Who: Milena Tasic, 27

What she does: An innovation consultant at a tech company, bartender, Airbnb property manager and part-time student

What she makes: $75,000 a year

Where she lives: A two-bedroom house near Queen and Ossington

Regular expenses: Rent: $1,800 a month. “I converted my second bedroom into an art studio.” Utilities: $40 a month. Internet: $68 a month, for a student plan with Rogers. “Work covers my cell phone bill, so I save money there.” Groceries: $75 a week. “I eat vegetarian at home. I like to cook and I’ll usually make extra so I have lunch for the next day.” Eating out: $100 a month. Transportation: $240 a month, for Presto, Uber and Lyft. Home insurance: $23 a month. Pilates: $150 a month, for unlimited classes at Misfit Studio on Ossington. Annual Soho House membership: $900. “It’s half price if you’re under 30. I go once a week to do work and check out workshops.” Education: $5,000 per semester, for a design in strategic foresight and innovation master’s program at OCAD. “Sometimes school can feel overwhelming on top of work, but I always find time for myself.”

Recent splurges: Dinner at Côte de Boeuf: $360. “I picked up the bill for four of my friends. We go out every few months and rotate who pays.” Travel: $3,300, for an 11-day trip to Greece. “My best friend got married in Santorini in May. A big group of us decided to split accommodation costs.” Clothing: $142, for two pairs of linen trousers and a striped sweatshirt from VSP Consignment. Perrier-Jouët champagne: $74. “It wasn’t a special occasion, just a Sunday treat.”

Want to tell us about your Cost of Living? Email us at costofliving@torontolife.com.