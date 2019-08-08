“We split our rent 60-40 to keep things fair”: How an urban designer and a data scientist spend their money

Who: Eunice Wong and Daniel Hopper, both 24

What they do: She’s an urban designer at an architecture firm; he’s a data scientist at a tech company

What they make: She makes $62,000 a year; he makes $85,000 a year

Where they live: A one-bedroom loft in Liberty Village

Regular expenses: Rent: $2,350 a month. “I pay 60 per cent of the rent and Eunice pays 40 per cent,” says Daniel. “We wanted to be able to save the same portion of our respective incomes, so this way seemed the fairest.” Utilities: $60 a month, which Eunice pays. Internet: $40 a month, which Daniel pays. Groceries: $250 a month, split evenly. Cellphone: $80 a month, for Daniel. Eunice is on a family plan. OSAP payments: $300 a month each. “I’ll have my loan paid off next year, and Daniel will have his paid off this year,” says Eunice. Presto pass: $40 a month, for Eunice. “My firm supplements my transit costs,” she says. Daniel’s transit is completely covered through his work. Amazon Prime: $79 a year, for Daniel. Saana Yoga membership: $120 a month, for Eunice. Apple News: $13 a month. Eating out: $350 a month. Charity donations: $1,340 a year.

Recent splurges: Travel: $3,000, for a trip to Chicago and two tickets to Lollapalooza. Tattoo: $150, for for Eunice. “It’s of Lady Gaga flying through the air at the Super Bowl,” says Eunice. “I love her.” TV stand: $1,000, from EQ3. “It’s the nicest thing we own,” says Eunice. Birthday outing: $450, for dinner at Après Wine Bar and a cocktail class at Famous Last Words. DJ production equipment: $300, for Daniel.

