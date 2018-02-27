“I spend $150 a month on Uber when it’s cold out”: How a 31-year-old marketing manager spends his money

Who: Kartikey Bhargava, 31

What he does: Digital marketing manager

What he makes: $70,000 a year

Where he lives: A two-bedroom Distillery District condo that he shares with a roommate

What he spends in a month: Rent: $1,650. Home supplies: $50. “My roommate and I split whatever we need for the condo.” Cleaning service: $25. Credit card debt: $500. Transportation: $300, for a Metropass and Uber rides. “I moved to Toronto from India 19 months ago. When it’s really cold, I take an Uber to work.” LinkedIn Premium $30. “I use it for Lynda, its online learning platform. I like knowing about trends in technology, e-commerce and finance.” Eating out: $500. “I work on Queen West and buy lunch every day. My favourite spots are the Drake Hotel, Bolt Fresh Bar and Lao Thai.” Groceries: $250. “I had a prominent food blog in India, but I’m not the best cook. I buy easy-to-prepare meals like sausages and vegetables for stir-fry.”

Recent splurges: Travel: $2,700, for a flight home to India, plus vacations in New York, Ottawa and Montreal. Dinner: $150, for a meal at Indian Accent in N.Y.C. “It’s rated one of the best Indian restaurants in the world, and I know the chef from when I lived in Delhi.” Smart lights: $300, for a Philips Hue system from Amazon. “It allows me to control my lights at home with my phone, and it cuts down on wasted energy.” Clothing: $400, for Ralph Lauren polo shirts and Calvin Klein shoes from the Bay. Xbox One: $350. “I play one game: FIFA.”

