“Renting out the condo helps with our mortgage payments”: How a lawyer couple spend their money

Who: Stanford Cummings, 29, and Victoria Asikis, 29

What they do: He’s an insurance lawyer; she’s a corporate lawyer

What he makes: $80,000-$100,000 a year

What she makes: $70,000 a year

Where they live: A three-bedroom condo townhouse at Don Mills and Steeles

What they spend in a month: Mortgage: $2,600 for their townhouse and $1,200 for a one-bedroom condo at Yonge and Sheppard. “We rent out the condo,” says Victoria. “It helps a lot with the mortgage payments.” Townhouse fees: $430. Property taxes: $235. Utilities: $140. Work attire: $3,000 a year. Stan’s suits cost around $800, and Victoria is a loyal Aritzia shopper. TV, internet and home phone: $130. “I watch all of the sports,” says Stan. Home and car insurance: $4,500 a year. Presto card: $150 for Stan’s commute to his downtown firm. Victoria drives to her uptown firm. Gas: $120. Gym memberships: $70. Groceries: $500. “We shop at Costco for things like toilet paper, and at Loblaws for produce,” says Stan.

Regent splurges: Townhouse: $35,000, for a down payment on the $716,000 property, which they moved into in June. Dinner: $600, for a night out with two friends at Tom Jones Steak House. Cellphone: $350, for a new iPhone 8 Plus. “I broke my old phone and had to renew my plan to get this one,” says Victoria. Wedding suit: $850, for a three-piece from Indochino. They were married in June. Custom wedding dress: $4,500. “I went to a wedding show and loved Catherine Langlois’s designs,” says Victoria.

