Airbnb of the Week: From $220 per night for a tiny home in a PEC vineyard

Address: 990 Closson Road

Neighbourhood: Hillier, Prince Edward County

Price: From $220 per night

The place

A tiny, wheeled home, designed by a Toronto PR firm and plopped into a corner of The Grange of Prince Edward’s vineyard.

The front porch is decorated with fuchsia chairs, from Home Craft Decor in Toronto:

Inside, the kitchen has pine beams, a stove and a mini fridge:

There’s a cozy nook (and faux green wall) for eating meals. The ladder leads to storage:

The bedroom loft is above the kitchen:

It has linens from Tuckered Trading Company, and a lamp from Canvas by Canadian Tire:

There’s booze, too. And art curated by Project Gallery on Dundas West, including pieces from PEC artist Callen Schaub, Toronto painter Chad Gauthier (pictured) and New York–based John Paul Gardner:

The history

Toronto communications agency Pomp and Circumstance—which reps brands like TIFF, Grey Goose and designer Ellie May—decided to dip their toe into the boutique tourism industry this spring. Co-founders Lindsay Mattick and Amanda Alvaro had always been fascinated by tiny homes, so they bought one from Tiny House Construction Company. They enlisted the help of their team to design the interior this summer. The home will remain at The Grange until October, at which point it will wheel somewhere new.

Major perks

Since the place is small and portable, it enjoys the closest possible proximity to rows of glorious grape vines. Pomp and Circumstance’s staff has even created a book outlining each of their favourite ways to spend 24 hours in the county, and it’s available for renters to peruse.

Possible deal breaker

It’s, well, tiny. If you’re the kind of person who needs at least 320 square feet for clothing and accessory storage, you may be better off in a traditional hotel.

By the numbers

• 320 square feet

• $220 per night

• 2 guests

• 1 loft bed

• 0 neighbours