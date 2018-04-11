City

All the best and worst things that happened to Toronto last month

Queens Quay joyriders, Oscar wins and everything else that's making and shaking the city's self-image

Ego Bruise

Gategate, part 1: the TTC vows to block off the Queens Quay streetcar tunnel after a new batch of joyriders get stuck in the tracks.

Photo Credit: Toronto Police Service

Gategate, part 2: the TTC stops installing Presto gates two years into their rollout, because the things don’t actually open and close properly.

Photo Credit: TTC

American research firm Mercer ranks Toronto the 16th most livable city in the world, which feels like a slight now that we’re used to the top 10.

Saturday Night Live mocks proverbial Canuck politeness in a sketch about the “Canadian Harvey Weinstein.”

Satellite images reveal a vaguely penis-shaped island in the Women’s College Hospital parking lot, and the Internet reacts pretty much how you’d expect.

The New York Times lampoons Ontario’s wannabe premier Doug Ford as a “tin-pot northern Trump.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump says “brutal” Canada has outsmarted American politicians for decades, which we’ll take as a compliment, thank you very much.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

In sweeter transit news, a viral video catches a couple waltzing to pass the time during a subway delay on St. Patrick’s Day.

A record-breaking 628,000 people tune in to watch Drake play the survival shooter game Fortnite on the streaming service Twitch.

Toronto indie band Alvvays get a few new fans when Selena Gomez (Instagram followers: 135 million) posts a video set to one of their songs.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

DeMar DeRozan’s 42-point game against the Pistons triggers “MVP” chants—in Detroit.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Shape of Water wins four Oscars, prompting a cheeky Photoshop whiz to tweet a “Welcome to Toronto” sign with the tagline “We Made That Fish Sex Movie!”

Photo Credit: @Danseljak/Twitter

Ego Boost

