Devon Sawa has been a Jays fan all along

Let’s hope the horror actor’s devotion conjures good luck for game six on October 31

By Carly Lewis
 | October 29, 2025
Devon Sawa has been a Jays fan all along
Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

We’ve been keeping a close and judgmental eye on Canadian expats during the World Series. The Blue Jays haven’t been in it since 1993, after all, and we want to know who’s riding for us during this historic heritage moment.

We’re unclear on Will Arnett, and mildly annoyed over seeing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Dodgers hats last night, given that they met in Toronto, and Harry’s father is Canada’s head of state.

Shohei Ohtani's feelings aren't hurt by chirping Jays fans

But there’s one celebrity we know we can count on. (Well, aside from the prince of the other London, Justin Bieber, who went so far as to give Shohei Ohtani’s game three home run a thumbs down while at Dodger Stadium on Monday.)

And that is Devon Sawa, who has been delighting us with Jays memes all throughout the series.

The Vancouver-born actor is well known for horror roles in Final Destination, Idle Hands, Heart Eyes and Casper (okay that one’s not horror per se, but even friendly ghosts are a little hair-raising). He’s made his allegiance abundantly clear. “I think a lot of people were concerned about which way I was going while living down here in Dodger nation,” he wrote on Instagram, revealing a box full of Jays apparel.

Earlier, he posted a photo of his daughter in a Jays hat. “But dad, all the other kids in my class wear LA Dodgers,” he wrote in the caption.

He’s no bandwagoner. As early as game one, he recorded a video of himself excitedly exclaiming, “We got this. We are going to win the World Series,” while wearing a Jays hat.

A beloved Canadian horror actor cheering for the Jays, with game six coming to Toronto on October 31. We ask the spirits for a Halloween miracle.

Toronto bars and restaurants combining Halloween with World Series watch parties

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean's, where she is a contributing editor.

