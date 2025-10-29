Prince Harry and Meghan Markle commit baseball treason in Dodgers caps

Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Last night’s World Series game four was sweet vengeance for the Blue Jays. After a heart-wrenching, record-setting loss in game three, it was glorious to watch Vladdy crack it for a double run in the third and Shane Bieber out-arm Shohei Ohtani.

The stands at Dodger Stadium were also a bit of a red-carpet situation: LeBron James on date night, Brad Pitt hanging with Flea from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Austin Butler and Sydney Sweeney serving hot-leisure, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Dodgers caps, flaunting their American allegiance for all to see.

What’s that, ghost of Queen Elizabeth II (a well-documented Jays booster)? You’re rolling in your grave?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have cut ties with the former’s overbearing family, but he is still a ranking royal, and Canada is still a constitutional monarchy and a member of the Commonwealth. Harry can do all the Montecito chicken farming he wants, but the man remains in line for the throne, which makes his donning of a Dodgers cap a possible act of treason.

Consider the facts: King Charles is currently Canada’s head of state. He’s not on our money yet, but he will be. And if Charles, Wills, Charlotte, George and Louis were to suddenly succumb to a plague, Prince Harry would grace our bills too. We’re not here to defend or decry Canada’s monarchical subjugation, just to say that you’d think a near century of sovereign rule would outweigh a few good years in La La Land.

And while we’re pointing fingers: Meghan also has some explaining to do. Yes, she is an Angeleno, but she owes a lot to her adopted hometown of Toronto, where she rose to fame (and secured eternal syndication paycheques by starring on Suits) and fell in love with her future husband. The couple didn’t hide out at the Chateau Marmont during those early days of unfettered passion—they were at Soho House Toronto. They hard-launched here at the Invictus Games, and when it was time to make their great escape from the shackles of Buckingham Palace, they found freedom in, ahem, British Columbia.

It’s true that celebrities often get free tickets for wearing a team’s merch, but if Brad Pitt and Flea need the freebies, that may be the most disturbing recession indicator yet (even worse than all-you-can-eat brunch at Nobu). It’s also possible that Harry is just trying to enrage his family. Instead, he has betrayed a nation of Canadian baseball fans. All together now: off with his hat!