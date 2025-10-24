/
City News

It turns out Geddy Lee has known Muscle Guy for years

The Jays fan who went viral for being extremely strong is a family friend of the Rush icon

By Carly Lewis
 | October 24, 2025
Photo by Jeremy Chan Photography/Getty Images

In another delightful Blue Jays fandom crossover, Canadian rock legend Geddy Lee, of Rush fame, goes way back with “Muscle Guy,” who you may remember as the extremely jacked individual sitting behind home plate at a recent Jays game.

In an interview with the Canadian Press, long-time Jays fan Lee explained that he’s known personal trainer Dean Angelo since the swole viral sensation’s childhood.

“He’s the son of a very good friend of mine,” said Lee. “I’ve known him since kindergarten. He was a cute little boy, and now he’s a very large bodybuilder.”

You can say that again. Angelo confirmed to Toronto Life that he benches 375 pounds and can squat 500.

“For all of us who have known him his whole life, his newfound popularity is kind of funny and sweet,” said Lee.

The World Series starts tonight, with the Jays up against the Los Angeles Dodgers. We’ll be watching for Muscle Guy. Maybe he’s friends with Cheese Hat Man.

Carly Lewis

Carly Lewis is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times and the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Wired, Interview Magazine, Pitchfork, Elle, and Maclean’s, where she is a contributing editor. Her work has been recognized by the National Magazine Awards and the Digital Publishing Awards. She reports on city life, culture—including what people do online—politics, art and crime. She received the Dave Greber Freelance Writers Award for “The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth,” an investigative feature about a Canadian teenager who was killed by a man she met on social media, published by Maclean’s.

