It turns out Geddy Lee has known Muscle Guy for years

In another delightful Blue Jays fandom crossover, Canadian rock legend Geddy Lee, of Rush fame, goes way back with “Muscle Guy,” who you may remember as the extremely jacked individual sitting behind home plate at a recent Jays game.

In an interview with the Canadian Press, long-time Jays fan Lee explained that he’s known personal trainer Dean Angelo since the swole viral sensation’s childhood.

“He’s the son of a very good friend of mine,” said Lee. “I’ve known him since kindergarten. He was a cute little boy, and now he’s a very large bodybuilder.”

You can say that again. Angelo confirmed to Toronto Life that he benches 375 pounds and can squat 500.

“For all of us who have known him his whole life, his newfound popularity is kind of funny and sweet,” said Lee.

The World Series starts tonight, with the Jays up against the Los Angeles Dodgers. We’ll be watching for Muscle Guy. Maybe he’s friends with Cheese Hat Man.

