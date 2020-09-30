On this week’s “Chef Artois”, it’s a French affair at Lapinou

Tune in below for a taste of our new culinary miniseries

On “Chef Artois”—a new culinary miniseries hosted by Pay Chen—we’re inviting diners back inside Toronto’s best restaurants. On this show, top chefs won’t be doing the cooking, though. Instead, diners are donning aprons and letting chefs judge their culinary skills. Tonight’s episode takes us to Lapinou, a darling French restaurant located on a lively stretch of King West.

Lapinou’s kitchen is helmed by Jamie Ullrich, a chef known for combining French cooking techniques with fresh-from-the-farm Ontario ingredients. It’s hard to pigeonhole Ullrich’s neo-bistro fare, but think French classics with contemporary Canadian flair. Today, Ullrich will be challenging two home cooks—Ashley Hassard and Danton Lamar—to make one of his signature dishes: garganelli pasta infused with tomato vines.

The recipe seems simple—it’s just four ingredients: pasta, tomatoes, basil and gouda—but don’t let the straightforwardness fool you. This is not an easy recipe to recreate. According to Ullrich, “the fewer ingredients, the more difficult the dish because you need to get maximum flavor out of each ingredient.”

Each week, Ullrich drives out to a small Markham farm to buy organic cherry tomatoes with the leaves still clinging to their stems. He then blanches and purees the leaves, and then passes the stems through a juicer. The chlorophyll is what gives the garganelli (a handmade, cigar-shaped pasta) its green colouring. The noodles are then topped in a sauce made from the very same tomatoes that once clung to those vines. This Canadian twist on pasta pomodoro, which swaps out parmesan for a nutty Ontario gouda, proves that a few simple ingredients can make for a memorable, flavour-packed plate.

Ullrich’s garganelli has much in common with Stella Artois, which is also made with just four ingredients: hops, barley, yeast and water. A pint of Stella paired with a bowl of this handmade pasta makes for a winning combination. Stella’s floral hops echo the fragrant basil, accentuating the verdant notes in both the beer and pasta. The gentle malt sweetness, meanwhile, balances the acidity from fresh tomatoes, while the delicate bitterness of the beer cuts through the cheese’s richness.

With 60 minutes on the clock, contestants Hassard and Lamar step up to the chopping block and the flurry of pasta making begins. Who will triumph and be named the next Chef Artois? Will one of the home cooks buckle under the pressure of being judged by a top chef with a Michelin pedigree? Click the play below button to find out.

This bite-sized series—episodes are a satisfying 12 minutes long—was created in support of Rally for Restaurants, an initiative founded by Stella Artois to help support the restaurant industry as it rebuilds in the wake of the pandemic. In each weekly episode, two home cooks will step inside the kitchen of a Toronto restaurant to compete for the title of Chef Artois and win a $1,000 prize pack.

How to Make Lapinou’s Tomato Stem Garganelli

Recipe is for a single portion.

Pasta Ingredients

190 grams all-purpose flour

20 grams semolina

10 grams salt

60 grams tomato leaf puree

1 large egg

Cherry Tomato Sauce Ingredients

150 grams vine ripe cherry tomatoes

15 grams confit onions

10 grams pickled ramps (or garlic)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pinch chili flakes

2 tablespoons white wine

25 grams unsalted butter

1 tablespoon Mountain Oak three-year-old gouda (or parmesan)

2-3 basil leaves

Salt to taste

The recipe