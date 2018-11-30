Announcements

Toronto Life Insider memberships go on sale next week

The Chase photographed by David Gillespie

The wait is finally over. We are pleased to announce that Toronto Life Insider Memberships go on sale in the first week of December.

Being a Toronto Life Insider comes with an amazing array of benefits, including:

ADVANCED ACCESS AND DISCOUNTS to all Toronto Life Signature Events, including our coveted Best Restaurants, and our brand-new talk series, Toronto Life: In Conversation

DEALS from your favourite culture and retail brands like Assembly Chef’s Hall, Canadian Stage, Tiger of Sweden, Soulpepper and Yorkdale Shopping Centre

EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCES like R&D Nights with Toronto Life and Masterclasses like Sunday School at PrettyUgly

Toronto Life Insider memberships cost $125 for the year, and include access to some of the most exciting experiences in the city.

Want to learn more?

Then get on the list today.

