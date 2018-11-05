Announcements

Try your new favourite dishes before anyone else at Toronto Life’s new R&D Nights

By |  

Chef Nick Liu of DaiLo.

Toronto is home to some of the most creative chefs in the country, and Toronto Life’s Ultimate Insider Membership will give you incredible access to the best of them through R&D Nights with Toronto Life.

R&D Nights with Toronto Life are exclusive to members: beautifully curated custom food experiences where you’ll get to try brand new menu items before the rest of the public, all while the chef talks you through the research and development process for creating those soon-to-be signature dishes.

So. Want to check out R&D Nights with Toronto Life at DaiLo, Quetzal, Actinolite, Montgomery’s, Tanto, Rosalinda, La Carnita/One Method and The Chase with more to come?

Then get on the list.

Opt in to learn more about the best membership program in the city:

