Rental of the Week: $3,700 per month for one bedroom at the Shangri-La

By | Photography By Toronto Rentals |  

Address: 180 University Avenue
Neighbourhood: Financial District
Agent: Toronto Rentals
Price: $3,700 per month, including utilities

The place

A furnished one-bedroom condo in the Shangri-La.

Here’s the dining area:

A closer look at the kitchen:

The master bedroom has quite a view:

And here’s the bathroom:

The history

The unit is on the 20th floor of a 66-storey glass tower, the first 17 floors of which are occupied by the Shangri-La Hotel. At 214 metres, this high-rise is the seventh tallest building in Toronto. The owner of this unit, a 30-something engineer, bought the suite pre-construction in 2010. He moved in two years later and lived here until 2014, when he got tired of commuting to work in Mississauga. He’s looking for a tenant who will commit to at least six months, which is the minimum lease term allowed in the building.

Major perk

Both the living room and bedroom have eight-foot walls of windows, with uninterrupted southwest views of Lake Ontario and the CN Tower.

Possible deal breaker

This unit has no balcony, but if the occupant ever wants to stretch his or her legs, the building has crazy amenities: a 24-hour gym with a yoga studio, valet parking, concierge service, a hair salon, a spa, a pool—and, of course, room service.

By the numbers

• $3,700 per month
• 818 square feet
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 1 fireplace
• 0 balconies

