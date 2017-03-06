What’s on the menu at Oretta, a colossal new Italian restaurant on King West

Name: Oretta

Contact: 633 King St. W., 416-944–1932, oretta.to, @orettatoronto

Neighbourhood: King West

Owners: Salvatore Mele (Capocaccia)

Chef: Christian Fontolan

The food

Familiar Italian staples, like salumi, Roman-style pizzas and house-made pastas. The lunch and dinner menus are similar, though panini are only available midday, while more substantial mains, including grilled branzino or a show-stopping two-pound T-bone steak (with three sides) are available in the evening. No time to stay? To-go pastries, sandwiches and pizzas are available from the restaurant’s café.



















The drinks

A short list of beers, Italian wines and a selection of cocktails, including a barrel-aged negroni. The bar hosts a daily 4 p.m. aperitivo hour featuring complimentary snacks.

The space

Italian for “about an hour,” the 220-seat Art Deco–inspired Oretta took a year and a half to build. A café tucked in the rear of the restaurant flanks a courtyard slated to be a 40-seat patio when the weather cooperates.

























