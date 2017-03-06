Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Oretta, a colossal new Italian restaurant on King West

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Oretta
Contact: 633 King St. W., 416-944–1932, oretta.to, @orettatoronto
Neighbourhood: King West
Owners: Salvatore Mele (Capocaccia)
Chef: Christian Fontolan

The food

Familiar Italian staples, like salumi, Roman-style pizzas and house-made pastas. The lunch and dinner menus are similar, though panini are only available midday, while more substantial mains, including grilled branzino or a show-stopping two-pound T-bone steak (with three sides) are available in the evening. No time to stay? To-go pastries, sandwiches and pizzas are available from the restaurant’s café.

Mozzarella di bufala with heirloom carrot agrodolce, pickled peppers and pistachios. $16.

 
The restaurant’s signature cavoletti salad is made of shaved brussels sprouts, almonds, pickled red onion and pecorino. It’s finished with crispy prosciutto. $14.

 
Chitarrina with tomato sauce, stracciatella cheese and basil oil. $16.

 
Risotto al salto: crispy pan-fried risotto, mushrooms, pecorino fonduta. $22.

 
The assorted sweets platter features the chef’s choice of house-made treats that may include olive oil cake, cannoli, chocolate tarts and gelato. $16.

The drinks

A short list of beers, Italian wines and a selection of cocktails, including a barrel-aged negroni. The bar hosts a daily 4 p.m. aperitivo hour featuring complimentary snacks.

Left to right: Pazza di Te made with vodka, Briottet crème de fraise, Soho lychee liqueur, lime juice, cranberry juice and fresh strawberries ($14), and a barrel-aged negroni made with gin, Dubonnet Rouge, Averna and Campari. ($14).
The space

Italian for “about an hour,” the 220-seat Art Deco–inspired Oretta took a year and a half to build. A café tucked in the rear of the restaurant flanks a courtyard slated to be a 40-seat patio when the weather cooperates.

The café is open for breakfast and lunch for take-out or dine-in. The space can be booked as a private dining room.

 
The main-level dining room and bar.




Booth seating is in the back near the kitchen.

 
Room dividers slide to separate the private dining room and demo kitchen on the 70-seat mezzanine level.

 
Here’s the mezzanine dining room again.

 
The view of the main-level dining room from the mezzanine.

