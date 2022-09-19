How you can craft the ultimate date night at the CN Tower

Drinks, spectacular views and Canadian eats—hallmarks of a memorable date night at Toronto’s iconic tourist site

Toronto is known for many things, like its proximity to beautiful city shorelines, a plethora of incredible places to dine and, of course, its breathtaking skyline. The best place to take in the cityscape is, without a doubt, at the city’s pièce de résistance, the CN Tower. This world-famous skyscraper also happens to be the ultimate date night destination, fit for foodies, thrillseekers and those who want to take in Toronto from the top.

Work up an appetite by tackling the EdgeWalk, followed by a mouthwatering dinner at 360 The Restaurant at the CN Tower. Prefer daytime dates? Grab a cup of coffee at Le Café, take in the views at SkyPod and grab lunch at VUE Bistros. Here, we break down all CN Tower’s memory-making offerings to suit any date style.

Indulge in a meal and drinks at 360 Restaurant



Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This award-winning restaurant is easily one of the most iconic in the city, the perfect place for a romantic meal and drinks for two or to celebrate big milestones with family and friends. Enjoy the pleasure of fine dining and get a taste of flavours from across Canada in a setting like no other. Meals are curated using fresh, local and sustainably sourced food and pair perfectly with a 360-degree view of the city in a space that fully rotates every 72 minutes.

Savour melt-in-your-mouth scallops on savoury French toast, sink your teeth into a Canadian AAA steak and sip on some vino from their extensive list, all against the backdrop of your ever-changing skyline view. Enjoy complimentary access to the observation deck after your meal with a minimum food spend of $75 per guest.

Grab a coffee at Le Café

Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Start your day at the CN Tower by grabbing a cup of freshly brewed coffee or gourmet tea at Le Café. Indulge in a delicious baked good before heading up, or grab one of their smaller meals (think: pizzas, sandwiches and salads) on your way back down. Even if you’re not heading up into the clouds, Le Café is an excellent place for grab-and-go meals or beverages while on your way elsewhere.

Brave the EdgeWalk

If you and your date are thrillseekers, you won’t want to skip out on Toronto’s record-breaking EdgeWalk, the world’s highest full circle hands-free walk. Dangle off the side of the CN Tower, 116 storeys above the city, with nothing but a harness holding you on. Catch your breath as you take in the sights while testing the boundaries of your adrenaline. If you can do this together, you can do anything.

Grab some tasty bites at VUE Bistros

Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Come back down to the main observation level for beverages and bites at VUE Bistros. If you’re visiting from out of the country, you’ll definitely want to swing by for some Canadian classics—like their traditional poutine that perfectly pairs with a local craft beer of your choice—or take a culinary trip to Atlantic Canada with their fish and chips and a side of coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Take in the views at SkyPod

Look up at the CN Tower from down below and you’ll see a circular part of the structure at the very top—that is where SkyPod is, 33 storeys higher than the main observation level and 447 metres above the ground. Feel the tower sway as you look down on the city below you through tilted floor-to-ceiling windows. Just remember to buy your SkyPod ticket in addition to your regular admission ticket, so neither of you misses out.

Plan the perfect date night at the CN Tower by grabbing your tickets and making a reservation at 360 Restaurant.