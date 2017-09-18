Tech

A little town west of Toronto is doing big things

A little town west of Toronto is doing big things

How Stratford became a hub for self-driving cars

By |  

By |  

Photograph by iStock

Stratford, the sleepy Ontario hamlet known for staging Shakespeare and rearing Justin Bieber, has quietly transformed itself into a high-tech hub. Since 2009, the town has welcomed a satellite University of Waterloo campus for digital media, a start-up accelerator and an autonomous vehicle facility from the semiconductor company Renesas, which will be up and running by October.

Waterloo’s Stratford campus for digital media

When the province earmarked $80 million to research self-driving cars, it made Stratford ground zero. Over the next year or two, researchers will test cars donated by manufacturers like Toyota on a closed track before they hit the city’s streets. The cars, operated by backup drivers, won’t be chauffeuring theatregoers around quite yet, but the goal is to test the vehicles’ brains in all seasons to make sure they’re road ready.

The Incredible Rise of Tech

Topics: tech package 2017

 

The Latest

Condos

MAC founder Frank Toskan is selling a Yorkville penthouse

Movies and TV

The stories behind nine stunning celebrity portraits from TIFF’s official photo studio

Movies and TV

TIFF star stalkers share their favourite celebrity run-ins

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $2.7-million Forest Hill house that proves bully bidders love a low asking price

Movies and TV

Spotted at TIFF: Michiel Huisman goes to Bar Fancy, Helena Bonham Carter arrives

Culture

A Toronto-shot Star Trek premiere, JFL42 and eight other things to see, do, hear and read this week