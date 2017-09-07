TIFF Red Carpet Bingo: The 5 Styles You’re Sure To See

The movies are nice and the rush lines are exciting, but let’s face it, the best part of TIFF is that Toronto becomes a tiny pop-up Hollywood for a month, from red carpets and private dinners to bona fide press gaggles. Celebrities may come and go, but style archetypes are eternal, and each season, it’s fun to see how the different visiting stars chose to skew they public appearances. Here’s a quick round-up of what we’re expecting from whom this season—and the best part is, most of the statement looks we’re most likely to see are already available the minute you stroll into Hudson’s Bay’s The Room.

The Ingénue: Carey Mulligan, Elle Fanning or Tatiana Maslany

Fresh-faced actresses tend to go for floaty, classically feminine looks as often as possible to present with a nubile silhouette and soft-spoken charm. On the red carpet, this often translates as slinky Oscar de la Renta column gowns with eclectic Judith Leiber handbags for a touch of whimsy; at press briefings, this might come through with formal-chic Malone Souliers pumps and cropped leather Proenza Schouler pants.

The Avant-Garde: Alicia Vikander, Sienna Miller, Emma Stone

The stars we’ve come to expect sartorial excellence from tend not to disappoint, and they usually steal the spotlight with mixed-material pieces, textured garments or unexpected silhouettes that present a fantastical version of fashion, not a run-of-the-mill pretty. Robust prints and glitzy bodices are the norm for these scene-stealing It Girls, so a flowy Erdem dress or a tailored Attico gown a likely hit on red carpet, while a trendy Moschino coat or Altuzarra booties will help them steal the show at their press briefings and roundtables.

The Big Bustle: Margot Robbie, Kate Winslet, Jennifer Lawrence

There’s always at least one celebrity or stylist team that wants a headliner moment, and in the immortal words of Oscar Wilde, nothing succeeds like excess. Actresses for whom awards nominations and big-budget movies have become routine tend to pick garments that pare the drama of ruffles with elegant bodices fit for a ball. Flouncy, frilly Giambattista Valli gowns provide maximum drama and movement with every twirl and are thus always a favourite on the red carpet; at day events, a slinky Atlien number is the perfect piece to show off a svelte figure while keeping it classy.

The “Awards Season Is Coming” Veteran: Julianne Moore, Jessica Chastain, Rachel McAdams

There’s no such thing as a serious actress—if they’re all professionals, then they’re technically all serious, right?—but some of our favourite ladies do tend to dress particularly sedate, choosing to keep the emphasis on their faces and latest projects rather than who or what they’re wearing. Minimal, impeccably tailored dresses from The Row help present an air of gravity and self-confidence at formal events, while perky, eye-catching Mary Katrantzou suit and evergreen accessories like a hold-all Balmain purse inject some humour and pep into their press conference appearances.

The Wild Card: Rachel Weisz, Halle Berry, Lily James

You can study red carpet habits for years, but there will always be people who intentionally surprise you at the last minute. Legendary actresses can wear unexpectedly revealing, bejewelled bodycon gowns instead of the heritage brands they are tied to; young, foreign actresses pick geometric blazers and asymmetrical bodices in an attempt to seem more rebellious and dangerous than their careers so far have indicated. From lazer-cut Proenza Schouler blazers to deconstructed Maison Margiela shift dresses and show-stopping, body-hugging Balmain numbers, Wild Card characters tend to love anything that breaks the monotony. More often than not, they can be identified by their commitment to ultra-luxe, hyperglam shoes a la Giuseppe Zanotti heeled sandals or thigh-high Moschino boots.

