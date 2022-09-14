TIFF 2022 Street Style: 13 Chic Fall Looks

How to style the new fall sneaker collection by SOREL

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) came and went with a bang this year with dozens of premiers, red carpet events and star-studded parties. This globally-recognized festival is obviously known for its wide selection of award-winning films, but also its fashion.

While celebrity red carpet looks often garner the most attention, we opted to catch up with local creatives who ask for both fashionability and functionality from their footwear. From photographers and creative directors to stylists and writers, here’s a close-up look at 13 fall street-style looks that serve both comfort and style.

Scroll below for our full fashion roundup and for some styling inspiration for the new fall sneakers from SOREL.

Kirsten Klontz is a session and celebrity hairstylist who has spent the last two decades immersing herself in the arts and fashion industry. From Dubai, to London, to Toronto, Kirsten brings her extensive experience and unique skill set to each new creative challenge.

“I’m always on the move so I try to put together adaptable outfits that can get me from high-pressure photoshoots all the way through to after-work drinks with friends. My style often changes depending on what city I happen to be working in that week, so having versatility in each element is important. I love collecting unique accessories and footwear that I can rely on to dress my style up or down depending on where I’m heading to next.”

Kirsten’s Footwear: Kinetic™ Breakthru Day Lace Sneaker, Sorel, $145

Editor for Refinery29 and freelance photographer

“My style is always evolving. I’m still figuring out what I like because there’s definitely a lot, but what I know for sure is I gravitate towards sporty functional pieces. Sometimes vintage, sometimes new.”

Nadia’s Footwear: Kinetic™ Breakthru Tech Lace Sneaker, Sorel, $155

Fashion Director

“As someone who never seems to relax, it’s important that I don’t sacrifice comfort for style and find the balance in the two instead. Especially when it comes to footwear!”

Haley’s Footwear: Kinetic™ Breakthru Day Lace Sneaker, Sorel, $145

Freelance beauty/style writer and co-founder of @t.zonebeauty

“I’m energized by bright colours and bold prints, and usually gravitate towards voluminous shapes like A-line skirts and wide leg pants. Whatever I’m wearing I want to be able to move freely (think: run to catch the subway), so sneakers and flat boots are always in heavy rotation.”

Ingrie’s Footwear: ONA™ 503 Mid Sneaker, Sorel, $165

Photographers

“Functionality and comfort (but never compromising on style!) always take priority, especially if we’re working. We tend to lean towards timeless pieces, interesting cuts, and fun colours (when we aren’t shooting!).”

Erin and Mitch’s Footwear: Erin, Kinetic™ Breakthru Tech Lace Sneaker, Sorel, $155. Mitch, Kinetic™ Breakthru Tech Lace Sneaker, Sorel, $155.

Deputy Director, Global – Refinery29 Unbothered

“I basically live in my Pyer Moss sweatshirt and since it’s always freezing in TIFF screenings, throwing it on over a dress is my day-to-day uniform. My street style is comfort + versatility (especially when it comes to my shoes) + a side of trying (and failing) to look like Tessa Thompson, always.”

Kathleen’s Footwear: Kinetic™ Breakthru Day Lace Sneaker, Sorel, $145

Fashion Stylist

“My Street Style aesthetic involves layering that feels effortless and polished. I like to experiment with colour and textures, as long as it’s easy, cozy, and natural.”

Ashley’s Footwear: ONA™ 503 Mid Sneaker, Sorel, $165

Freelance Fashion Stylist and Contributing Fashion Editor at The Globe and Mail

“I’m a sucker for the classics, a great pair of denim, a beautifully tailored shirt, and white sneakers. These are often the anchors to my look, and I style vintage or second-hand pieces around them.”

Nadia’s Footwear: Kinetic™ Breakthru Day Lace Sneaker, Sorel, $145

Sports Anchor + Reporter

“My street style is where I like to be most playful; mixing patterns, textures, graphics and still staying comfy”

Kayla’s Footwear: ONA™ 503 Mid Sneaker, Sorel, $165

President and Founder, NKPR

“My street style is effortless all-black uniform with a mix of edgy, classic, and chic pieces.”

Natasha’s Footwear: Kinetic™ Breakthru Day Lace Sneaker, Sorel, $145

Writer + Stylist

“Breezy silhouettes, comfort-first layering, and my newfound love of colour make up my current street style musts.”

Jillian’s Footwear: Kinetic™ Breakthru Tech Lace Sneaker, Sorel, $155

Digital Producer

“I like my street style to be classic and effortlessly chic. Every once in a while, I’ll add in a pop of colour for fun.”

Cat’s Footwear: Kinetic™ Impact Lace Sneaker, Sorel, $155

Freelance Writer + Content Creator

“My street style is all about comfort. I tend to gravitate towards versatile pieces, and I love anything with a ’90s twist.”

Natalie’s Footwear: ONA™ 503 Mid Sneaker, Sorel, $165

